Here's What Happened In Andhra Pradesh Twin Murder Case
Police said the teacher couple claimed they could resurrect their daughters after killing them. When taken for a Covid-19 test after being arrested, the mother resisted, saying, “From my body particle only corona came.”
03/02/2021 2:19 PMupdated: 03/02/2021 2:22 PM
Verma A.5 hours
mummy ap aise tu nahi ho jaaongi? ? What say😂😂😂😂
Murrgaan C.5 hours
👀
Afroz J.19 hours
Murder your two daughters then act like a psycho so you get less jail time or no jail time at all.... That's clever....
Tanveena Z.20 hours
🥵
Kshitija S.a day
Its a drama to escape her punishment. The husband was ok.
Aritra C.a day
I think a few slaps shud hv really helped to get the situation under control
Jeevitha R.2 days
😭
Lopamudra B.2 days
Hurrr paglichudi
John B.2 days
Damn. She thinks she is Lord Shiva and that she drank halahal (poison!). Otherwise, where is he “Neelakanth” (blue throat)? She has mental issues.
Rida A.2 days
Otha
Anee A.3 days
balai olhen goii 🤣🤣
Sheikh C.3 days
I don't understand why tf people are laugh reacting on this video !
Nafas A.4 days
🥺🙄🤨
Abetare M.4 days
Omg syke mennesker🥺j
Priyanka V.4 days
Crazy
Jasmeen S.4 days
watch the whole thing please👀😳
Flavio A.4 days
Kill them and burn them but first torture them! And eye for an eye
Raj M.4 days
This is just so sad, no way is that women in her right mind seems like she has mental health issues so sad.
Deepika P.4 days
This lady is gold medalist in msc mathematics this is perfect example of age doesn't define maturity and education doesn't define intelligence
Newton S.4 days
Hang the lady