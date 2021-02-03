back

Here's What Happened In Andhra Pradesh Twin Murder Case

Police said the teacher couple claimed they could resurrect their daughters after killing them. When taken for a Covid-19 test after being arrested, the mother resisted, saying, “From my body particle only corona came.”

03/02/2021 2:19 PMupdated: 03/02/2021 2:22 PM
  • 2M
  • 2.2K

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit

  2. 3:00

    Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy

  3. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  4. 3:28

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  5. 3:00

    Disha Ravi On Her Activism

  6. 6:40

    Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths

1342 comments

  • Verma A.
    5 hours

    mummy ap aise tu nahi ho jaaongi? ? What say😂😂😂😂

  • Murrgaan C.
    5 hours

    👀

  • Afroz J.
    19 hours

    Murder your two daughters then act like a psycho so you get less jail time or no jail time at all.... That's clever....

  • Tanveena Z.
    20 hours

    🥵

  • Kshitija S.
    a day

    Its a drama to escape her punishment. The husband was ok.

  • Aritra C.
    a day

    I think a few slaps shud hv really helped to get the situation under control

  • Jeevitha R.
    2 days

    😭

  • Lopamudra B.
    2 days

    Hurrr paglichudi

  • John B.
    2 days

    Damn. She thinks she is Lord Shiva and that she drank halahal (poison!). Otherwise, where is he “Neelakanth” (blue throat)? She has mental issues.

  • Rida A.
    2 days

    Otha

  • Anee A.
    3 days

    balai olhen goii 🤣🤣

  • Sheikh C.
    3 days

    I don't understand why tf people are laugh reacting on this video !

  • Nafas A.
    4 days

    🥺🙄🤨

  • Abetare M.
    4 days

    Omg syke mennesker🥺j

  • Priyanka V.
    4 days

    Crazy

  • Jasmeen S.
    4 days

    watch the whole thing please👀😳

  • Flavio A.
    4 days

    Kill them and burn them but first torture them! And eye for an eye

  • Raj M.
    4 days

    This is just so sad, no way is that women in her right mind seems like she has mental health issues so sad.

  • Deepika P.
    4 days

    This lady is gold medalist in msc mathematics this is perfect example of age doesn't define maturity and education doesn't define intelligence

  • Newton S.
    4 days

    Hang the lady

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.