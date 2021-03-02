back

Here's Why The Internet Is Going Gaga Over RaGa

Aikido, push-ups, dancing... Rahul Gandhi has a new avatar and the internet is here for it. 💪🏼

02/03/2021 2:17 PM
  • 602.7K
  • 768

    

637 comments

  • Disha A.
    4 hours

    Where's his mask? If he was our country's PM , Covid-19 would have received best performer award here !

  • Krishna R.
    4 hours

    Har Sal isko launch karte hai rocket Samjh kar ... Magar hug deta hai fushki bomb KI tarah 😇😂

  • Uday B.
    5 hours

    I think you supposed to be in film industry... Wrongly entered in politics... Beacame pappu bafoon

  • Pranab S.
    5 hours

    Desh ki aandhi Rahul Gandhi. He is the most honest, genuine and sincere politician in the country. He is simple, down to earth and means well. Unfortunately, his rivals with the use of money power and misuse of the media have painted him as a comic character.

  • Sekar
    5 hours

    he should be in entertainment minister in Congress portfolio

  • Joaquim F.
    5 hours

    Honest man

  • Raj K.
    5 hours

    Its ok to troll him but on the other hand dont put modi above all , dont make modi a god. Its good to have a strong opposition. Opposition is necessary otherwise it wont be a democracy, it will be an autocracy . Remember

  • Prince S.
    5 hours

    If he isn't a good politician doesn't mean he isn't a good human being. He's well educated than who do comment passing on him. Far better than who are dividing us.

  • Nitish K.
    5 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Merlin A.
    5 hours

    This was cringey.

  • Vaibhav S.
    5 hours

    Vote fir bhi nahi milega 😂😂

  • Tosheel M.
    5 hours

    Who's is the other getting orgasmic!

  • Aroop K.
    5 hours

    Pappu bada ho gaya 😂

  • Roshan S.
    5 hours

    He is so cute and funny

  • Rangakrishna N.
    5 hours

    Selling Nikamma Rahul pretty hard in Kerala....

  • Santhosh K.
    5 hours

    Our fighter came.warning to fake patriorts marketing sales politicans

  • DrJasbeer K.
    5 hours

    Cute.. 😉

  • Chon's F.
    5 hours

    Why no respect, why call him by his name? atleast have some respect and call him Sir or So, Com on! No hard feelings!

  • James M.
    5 hours

    Great Yoga. Sa to achcha he hai

  • Arjun N.
    5 hours

    Second Bruce Lee😂😂

