HIGHLIGHTS from PM Modi's address in London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi town hall-style event in London lasted three hours. Here are the highlights.

04/20/2018 12:00 AM
  • 519.9k
  • 57

Politics

48 comments

  • Sohan B.
    04/27/2018 23:46

    India,s biggest and dumbest jackass modi

  • Nandini S.
    04/26/2018 14:54

    Biggest liar..

  • Sugandha B.
    04/26/2018 14:54

    WATS Dat bullshit

  • Asad A.
    04/25/2018 09:26

    Kiska muh Dekh liya din Kharb jayega

  • Lawyer G.
    04/25/2018 07:49

    Aap india main kyu nahi bolte hoo Cowards

  • Aniket R.
    04/24/2018 13:48

    Abe jaa

  • Anwar A.
    04/24/2018 06:15

    Petrol 65 tha ab 73 hochuka..gas 400 tha ab 700+hochuka har chiz bohot mwhngi horahi Hai..ye badal hua Hai Hindustan ka...saale kamino laalcho sharm kar..kis mooh se bolta Hai aina dekhte wakt sharm nhi aati

  • Anwar A.
    04/24/2018 06:12

    Aur kitna chutiya banayega modi ...Hindustan badal chuka Hai..pehle se boht zaada pareshan Hai aam insaan...tu kitna jhutt bolega ab maaf kar bhai aur desh k upar rehem kar..

  • Anupam B.
    04/23/2018 17:26

    Petrol hitting record price mark along with diesel. Have a little shame u politicians!!

  • Basit A.
    04/23/2018 07:12

    Speak of foreign policy when clearly domestic policy is a mess.

  • Neha J.
    04/23/2018 05:16

    THIS MAN IS GREAT.

  • Javiad J.
    04/23/2018 03:50

    Hahahahaha modi pagal modi kutta modi pig

  • Mohd M.
    04/22/2018 22:48

    He’s a big layer

  • Ravi S.
    04/22/2018 20:08

    Pappu logo ki jal kyu rahi hai???? Agar yaha pappu Gandhi hota,to log uski baato pr nahi,us pr has rahe hote. Taliya us pr nahi uski bewkufi pr Baja rahe hote.

  • Aqeel A.
    04/22/2018 19:30

    LIER

  • Mumdas S.
    04/22/2018 19:17

    I will blame bollywood for this because cheap they will shoot songs and fighting screen in abroad. Now government also choosing abroad to answer national level questions.

  • Mukhtar
    04/22/2018 18:49

    Akhri me scripted question puchhne wala chutiya kaun tha??

  • Daman S.
    04/22/2018 18:33

    Lol waha strike ki baatein yaha delhi is becoming worse waah waah

  • Sakaant B.
    04/22/2018 18:30

    he is the reason for the downfall of kapil sharma!!😌

  • Shiekh A.
    04/22/2018 18:25

    U r always talking abt surgical strike. But till thr is no proof yet produced from ur Govt. Don't make people fool.