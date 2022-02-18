Hijab: the history and the histrionics

The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
The mystery of Dadar's missing dog
When Modi slighted SP on terror track record
They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye
When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral
Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga
1440 years before when Islam arouses in Makkah and Medina, all the women previously were using hijab, Islam endorsed this head covering for all muslims women, irrespective of location, even the photos of Prophet's Eisa in his mother Mariams arms are in church, her head is covered with hijab,
phle khud resrch kr lo, quran m ordr h for women tht , cover yourself as much u can ✌do resrch first thn make video and post , bcoz lil knowledge is dangerous thing 🖕
Unbelievable , for once Brut showed the right story
Really? Hazrat Sayyada use to wear it since birth? Or, Sarkar ordered to wear it [hadith says abu bakar has something to do with it?]? Read Hadith properly... Quran do not know anything in particular about Hijab it Burqa.
https://youtu.be/TEScRExRaRQ
https://youtu.be/9FEd_KAVYb0
If yoi have given the information that many experts why dont you mension those experts name? Just a totaly false information or all i can say is just a stupid drama story by hindutwa
Its a mandatory thing for women to do veil.. The glorious Quran has mentioned it.. you need to correct your facts
Hindu religion girls has right to wear ghungat to cover face
The more u try to find errors in Islam, Quran n Muslims.. The more u wd be knowing it completely, consciously or subconsciously,... We all love to learn that non- believers n slowly but gradually Learning Islam.. Thanks
I like burka.
Kabse?? Jo mahine pehle to bina hijab ghumti thi aur aaj .....
Realy like realy history of hijab what have u referred to create this video
Brut india = BBC both getting frunds from???
नीचे से खुले , ऊपर से दोगले 😂😂
काश यह विरोध , खतना , हलाला पर भी करते ।।
जीवन मे कुछ इंसानियत भी रख लो , तो आपका अल्लाह आपको नसियत दे 😡
Propaganda
Thanku Jinnah for giving us such a beautiful country Pakistan thanku jinnah thanks GOD
Arey yaar ghar per rakho khud ko with hijab...hadd hai if you wanna study thn follow the rules of school islam ko school per mat lao.
Every country can try but my GOD (ALLAH) put everyone in hijab from east to west due to corona mask is the simple example.
Lol with a biased piece pandering to the status quo. Every bit of information is wrong in this video but tell me does saying, “experts suggest” now count for journalism without any reference to said experts?
Oh my god how fool are you people don't you people understand before Islam the Arabs were pagans not Muslims , a Muslim becomes a Muslim when he or she accepts Islam . Don't include nonsense from your self .
If u don't know about Islam so first of all u learn about Islam then make a video with real truth
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
725 comments
Syed A.8 hours
1440 years before when Islam arouses in Makkah and Medina, all the women previously were using hijab, Islam endorsed this head covering for all muslims women, irrespective of location, even the photos of Prophet's Eisa in his mother Mariams arms are in church, her head is covered with hijab,
Shirin K.8 hours
phle khud resrch kr lo, quran m ordr h for women tht , cover yourself as much u can ✌do resrch first thn make video and post , bcoz lil knowledge is dangerous thing 🖕
Deepthi H.11 hours
Unbelievable , for once Brut showed the right story
Challa M.17 hours
Really? Hazrat Sayyada use to wear it since birth? Or, Sarkar ordered to wear it [hadith says abu bakar has something to do with it?]? Read Hadith properly... Quran do not know anything in particular about Hijab it Burqa. https://youtu.be/TEScRExRaRQ https://youtu.be/9FEd_KAVYb0
Abdullah M.18 hours
If yoi have given the information that many experts why dont you mension those experts name? Just a totaly false information or all i can say is just a stupid drama story by hindutwa
Wahab S.21 hours
Its a mandatory thing for women to do veil.. The glorious Quran has mentioned it.. you need to correct your facts
Raj K.21 hours
Hindu religion girls has right to wear ghungat to cover face
Walia S.a day
The more u try to find errors in Islam, Quran n Muslims.. The more u wd be knowing it completely, consciously or subconsciously,... We all love to learn that non- believers n slowly but gradually Learning Islam.. Thanks
Annuradha A.a day
I like burka.
Nita D.a day
Kabse?? Jo mahine pehle to bina hijab ghumti thi aur aaj .....
Parveen N.a day
Realy like realy history of hijab what have u referred to create this video
Abha S.a day
Brut india = BBC both getting frunds from???
Sudesh G.a day
नीचे से खुले , ऊपर से दोगले 😂😂 काश यह विरोध , खतना , हलाला पर भी करते ।। जीवन मे कुछ इंसानियत भी रख लो , तो आपका अल्लाह आपको नसियत दे 😡
Marwan M.a day
Propaganda
Malik M.a day
Thanku Jinnah for giving us such a beautiful country Pakistan thanku jinnah thanks GOD
Renu S.a day
Arey yaar ghar per rakho khud ko with hijab...hadd hai if you wanna study thn follow the rules of school islam ko school per mat lao.
Waqas S.a day
Every country can try but my GOD (ALLAH) put everyone in hijab from east to west due to corona mask is the simple example.
Umm H.a day
Lol with a biased piece pandering to the status quo. Every bit of information is wrong in this video but tell me does saying, “experts suggest” now count for journalism without any reference to said experts?
Asim K.a day
Oh my god how fool are you people don't you people understand before Islam the Arabs were pagans not Muslims , a Muslim becomes a Muslim when he or she accepts Islam . Don't include nonsense from your self .
Muhammad W.a day
If u don't know about Islam so first of all u learn about Islam then make a video with real truth