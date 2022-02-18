back

Hijab: the history and the histrionics

Why they love and why they hate the hijab...

18/02/2022 11:20 AM
  • 190.7K
  • 745

Portraits

  1. 8:56

    The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma

  2. 2:48

    The mystery of Dadar's missing dog

  3. 3:58

    When Modi slighted SP on terror track record

  4. 1:45

    They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye

  5. 3:46

    When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral

  6. 1:51

    Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga

725 comments

  • Syed A.
    8 hours

    1440 years before when Islam arouses in Makkah and Medina, all the women previously were using hijab, Islam endorsed this head covering for all muslims women, irrespective of location, even the photos of Prophet's Eisa in his mother Mariams arms are in church, her head is covered with hijab,

  • Shirin K.
    8 hours

    phle khud resrch kr lo, quran m ordr h for women tht , cover yourself as much u can ✌do resrch first thn make video and post , bcoz lil knowledge is dangerous thing 🖕

  • Deepthi H.
    11 hours

    Unbelievable , for once Brut showed the right story

  • Challa M.
    17 hours

    Really? Hazrat Sayyada use to wear it since birth? Or, Sarkar ordered to wear it [hadith says abu bakar has something to do with it?]? Read Hadith properly... Quran do not know anything in particular about Hijab it Burqa. https://youtu.be/TEScRExRaRQ https://youtu.be/9FEd_KAVYb0

  • Abdullah M.
    18 hours

    If yoi have given the information that many experts why dont you mension those experts name? Just a totaly false information or all i can say is just a stupid drama story by hindutwa

  • Wahab S.
    21 hours

    Its a mandatory thing for women to do veil.. The glorious Quran has mentioned it.. you need to correct your facts

  • Raj K.
    21 hours

    Hindu religion girls has right to wear ghungat to cover face

  • Walia S.
    a day

    The more u try to find errors in Islam, Quran n Muslims.. The more u wd be knowing it completely, consciously or subconsciously,... We all love to learn that non- believers n slowly but gradually Learning Islam.. Thanks

  • Annuradha A.
    a day

    I like burka.

  • Nita D.
    a day

    Kabse?? Jo mahine pehle to bina hijab ghumti thi aur aaj .....

  • Parveen N.
    a day

    Realy like realy history of hijab what have u referred to create this video

  • Abha S.
    a day

    Brut india = BBC both getting frunds from???

  • Sudesh G.
    a day

    नीचे से खुले , ऊपर से दोगले 😂😂 काश यह विरोध , खतना , हलाला पर भी करते ।। जीवन मे कुछ इंसानियत भी रख लो , तो आपका अल्लाह आपको नसियत दे 😡

  • Marwan M.
    a day

    Propaganda

  • Malik M.
    a day

    Thanku Jinnah for giving us such a beautiful country Pakistan thanku jinnah thanks GOD

  • Renu S.
    a day

    Arey yaar ghar per rakho khud ko with hijab...hadd hai if you wanna study thn follow the rules of school islam ko school per mat lao.

  • Waqas S.
    a day

    Every country can try but my GOD (ALLAH) put everyone in hijab from east to west due to corona mask is the simple example.

  • Umm H.
    a day

    Lol with a biased piece pandering to the status quo. Every bit of information is wrong in this video but tell me does saying, “experts suggest” now count for journalism without any reference to said experts?

  • Asim K.
    a day

    Oh my god how fool are you people don't you people understand before Islam the Arabs were pagans not Muslims , a Muslim becomes a Muslim when he or she accepts Islam . Don't include nonsense from your self .

  • Muhammad W.
    a day

    If u don't know about Islam so first of all u learn about Islam then make a video with real truth

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.