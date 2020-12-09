back
Himachal’s First Female Bus Driver
The first and only female bus driver in Himachal Pradesh, Seema Thakur, surely knows her way around some of India’s toughest roads.
09/12/2020 6:57 AM
65 comments
Rita A.2 days
Salute to ur services u r giving for ur country for ur state God bless u❤️❤️
Kashyab S.3 days
Kangana should learn from this lady the real women empowerment other then faking her wrong agenda. Big salute to all the women working real hard to bring the change everyday.
Debjani G.3 days
🙏
Dipankar D.4 days
This is Empowerment ❤️👏🏻
Jageepsingh J.4 days
Very good
Arjun T.4 days
A bus driver has a lots of responsibilities towards the passengers and also her life. Every day she takes the challenge; not less than a soldier in the boundary. Salute to her courage and commitment.
Meera R.4 days
Wow 👍
Pronoti D.4 days
Hats off salute to you
Dawood S.4 days
Proud to Indian God bless you
Manorama J.4 days
Great
Rohit B.4 days
Wonderful 💓
Abrarali B.4 days
Salute
Spandan B.4 days
When life gives you Thakur, choose Seema not Pragya.
Siddhartha O.4 days
Not first, there are lots of female driver or bus driver accorss the country
Marnga B.4 days
Wanna be like her
Ravindran N.4 days
Bravo
A H.4 days
Its a good idea if we train well females as public transport drivers I believe there will be dramatic decrease in road side accidents as females are less aggressive
Hasmukh S.4 days
Brave women congrates
Minh P.4 days
EQUALITY
Karma D.5 days
aur ek yha mere mohalle ki ladkiyan hy ... left indicator deke right turn le leti hy. 🙄 salute to the lady.