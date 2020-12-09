back

Himachal’s First Female Bus Driver

The first and only female bus driver in Himachal Pradesh, Seema Thakur, surely knows her way around some of India’s toughest roads.

09/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 230.6k
  • 87

65 comments

  • Rita A.
    2 days

    Salute to ur services u r giving for ur country for ur state God bless u❤️❤️

  • Kashyab S.
    3 days

    Kangana should learn from this lady the real women empowerment other then faking her wrong agenda. Big salute to all the women working real hard to bring the change everyday.

  • Debjani G.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Dipankar D.
    4 days

    This is Empowerment ❤️👏🏻

  • Jageepsingh J.
    4 days

    Very good

  • Arjun T.
    4 days

    A bus driver has a lots of responsibilities towards the passengers and also her life. Every day she takes the challenge; not less than a soldier in the boundary. Salute to her courage and commitment.

  • Meera R.
    4 days

    Wow 👍

  • Pronoti D.
    4 days

    Hats off salute to you

  • Dawood S.
    4 days

    Proud to Indian God bless you

  • Manorama J.
    4 days

    Great

  • Rohit B.
    4 days

    Wonderful 💓

  • Abrarali B.
    4 days

    Salute

  • Spandan B.
    4 days

    When life gives you Thakur, choose Seema not Pragya.

  • Siddhartha O.
    4 days

    Not first, there are lots of female driver or bus driver accorss the country

  • Marnga B.
    4 days

    Wanna be like her

  • Ravindran N.
    4 days

    Bravo

  • A H.
    4 days

    Its a good idea if we train well females as public transport drivers I believe there will be dramatic decrease in road side accidents as females are less aggressive

  • Hasmukh S.
    4 days

    Brave women congrates

  • Minh P.
    4 days

    EQUALITY

  • Karma D.
    5 days

    aur ek yha mere mohalle ki ladkiyan hy ... left indicator deke right turn le leti hy. 🙄 salute to the lady.

