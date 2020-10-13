back

Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises To Defeat Love Jihad

If you thought the Love Jihad bogey was past its sell-by date, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is giving it fresh legs in Assam. The state elections there are due roughly six months from now.

13/10/2020 5:45 PMupdated: 13/10/2020 5:46 PM
  • 61.9K
  • 101

98 comments

  • Nawal T.
    7 hours

    These stupid politicians instead of development do everything else...

  • Sydney B.
    7 hours

    Who is this idiot now. Bloody hell every time you turn around one of these chutiyas comes out

  • Shiva T.
    8 hours

    Recently NIA banned 🚫 4 madarsa in sofhia 😂😂 madarsas were teaching true peaceful lovingly holy Quran . You know what I mean 🔥 good work NIA . World knows what are the teachings 😂

  • Shiva T.
    8 hours

    is true , I challenge make video on the various instances where girls traped by Muslim boys by showing fake hindu identity , in some cases they married then girls get to know that boy is Muslim ! Not one many instances where girls were killed just because they refused to convert !

  • Monti S.
    9 hours

    Its a fact not accusations...

  • Vishnumurthy B.
    10 hours

    What is the problem with Brut India ? Who is feeding you with such polarized info. Why cant you give clear picture. Why you want break society. Who is funding you to campaign agaist present system?

  • Pramod M.
    14 hours

    Brut is brute

  • Yeasser Z.
    15 hours

    When politics gets into our head we donot see gdp , unemployment ,floods ,electricity cuts but you see just shits

  • Tufail T.
    15 hours

    There is nothing wrong in his speech. It is his bread and butter. Modi ji ne kaha hai aatma nirbar bharat... At least he got some work..

  • Shahzeb A.
    18 hours

    Self proclaimed Secular India for you

  • Md W.
    a day

    In that case, what title would you give if the male was hindu and female was muslim ? "Pyaar sangarsh" ? You can find many similiar cases where the victim was muslim girl.

  • Chinmoy M.
    a day

    There is nothing wrong in his speech...believe me such acts are quite common in certain districts of Assam...

  • Alyafai A.
    a day

    😂😂😂

  • John N.
    a day

    This is not politizes issue . This issue require awareness .its seems like dry fish dripping for cat.

  • Prince Y.
    a day

    If someone seriously think Love-Jihad doesn't exist.. Only one ex from many instances; girl from kerala converted and move to syria to become terrorist

  • Pushpender S.
    a day

    मानसिक रोगी है नारंगी खटमल

  • Vidya S.
    a day

    Here also some anti national changed name and criticising,

  • Red E.
    a day

    He has taken high dose of drugs, that's why he is talking like that

  • Kareem M.
    a day

    These blunt politicians do just provocative and fanatic speeches to remain live in politics.They don't do anything good for the starving and homeless people to improve their living conditions, but talking about love traps.

  • Rakesh Z.
    a day

    BKL saare desh mein Nafrat faila di...BJP shaitaan ki maut maregi ek din

