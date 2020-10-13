back
Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises To Defeat Love Jihad
If you thought the Love Jihad bogey was past its sell-by date, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is giving it fresh legs in Assam. The state elections there are due roughly six months from now.
13/10/2020 5:45 PMupdated: 13/10/2020 5:46 PM
98 comments
Nawal T.7 hours
These stupid politicians instead of development do everything else...
Sydney B.7 hours
Who is this idiot now. Bloody hell every time you turn around one of these chutiyas comes out
Shiva T.8 hours
Recently NIA banned 🚫 4 madarsa in sofhia 😂😂 madarsas were teaching true peaceful lovingly holy Quran . You know what I mean 🔥 good work NIA . World knows what are the teachings 😂
Shiva T.8 hours
is true , I challenge make video on the various instances where girls traped by Muslim boys by showing fake hindu identity , in some cases they married then girls get to know that boy is Muslim ! Not one many instances where girls were killed just because they refused to convert !
Monti S.9 hours
Its a fact not accusations...
Vishnumurthy B.10 hours
What is the problem with Brut India ? Who is feeding you with such polarized info. Why cant you give clear picture. Why you want break society. Who is funding you to campaign agaist present system?
Pramod M.14 hours
Brut is brute
Yeasser Z.15 hours
When politics gets into our head we donot see gdp , unemployment ,floods ,electricity cuts but you see just shits
Tufail T.15 hours
There is nothing wrong in his speech. It is his bread and butter. Modi ji ne kaha hai aatma nirbar bharat... At least he got some work..
Shahzeb A.18 hours
Self proclaimed Secular India for you
Md W.a day
In that case, what title would you give if the male was hindu and female was muslim ? "Pyaar sangarsh" ? You can find many similiar cases where the victim was muslim girl.
Chinmoy M.a day
There is nothing wrong in his speech...believe me such acts are quite common in certain districts of Assam...
Alyafai A.a day
😂😂😂
John N.a day
This is not politizes issue . This issue require awareness .its seems like dry fish dripping for cat.
Prince Y.a day
If someone seriously think Love-Jihad doesn't exist.. Only one ex from many instances; girl from kerala converted and move to syria to become terrorist
Pushpender S.a day
मानसिक रोगी है नारंगी खटमल
Vidya S.a day
Here also some anti national changed name and criticising,
Red E.a day
He has taken high dose of drugs, that's why he is talking like that
Kareem M.a day
These blunt politicians do just provocative and fanatic speeches to remain live in politics.They don't do anything good for the starving and homeless people to improve their living conditions, but talking about love traps.
Rakesh Z.a day
BKL saare desh mein Nafrat faila di...BJP shaitaan ki maut maregi ek din