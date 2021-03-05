back

Hindu Artist Paints Mosques With Arabic Verses In Hyderabad

A Hindu man's passion for painting led him to many places of worship for Muslims. This is the story of Anil Kumar Chawhan...

05/03/2021 2:57 PM
  • 127K
  • 82

74 comments

  • Ozair Q.
    4 hours

    Mashallah. This is the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb in real life 👍👌

  • Aditi M.
    a day

    That means they have created Hyderabad as their own city

  • Fasahat A.
    a day

    Nice

  • Mohd S.
    a day

    Nice video

  • Fareed K.
    a day

    Beshak

  • Aniket L.
    2 days

    Sab mar jao na please.

  • Hadiul I.
    2 days

    Wow lovely...Wish a day will come when such incidents will be normal

  • Hrishikesh K.
    3 days

    Beauty of india❤️

  • Samim A.
    3 days

    This is our true identity as Indian!

  • Prudvi R.
    3 days

    This are what Indian are. This is how we would be.

  • Rakhshan J.
    3 days

    Nothing wrong here.. Glad he kept it going.. Thank you for your sincere service

  • Rushikesh D.
    3 days

    Are par religion dekhne ki jarurat kya he haramkhoro.. jo wo apna apna kam kare to bas nhi he kya.. uske art se pehle daram dekhna jaruri he kya🙄

  • Ashraf K.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Shrayes M.
    3 days

    There is example of Muslim guy making Hindu god idols, this is beautiful example Hindu guy writing for mosques..... this is pure example God saying all religions are equal under him. He love only Human beings with love care and sharing.... . Love each other let Peace amoung us prevails

  • Jibran A.
    3 days

    Beautiful Calligraphy by a good artist

  • Bilawal A.
    4 days

    Love you ♥

  • Sameer R.
    4 days

    🖤🖤😍

  • Harish C.
    4 days

    We want people like him..❤️

  • Ila M.
    4 days

    He is blessed with God given talents. Music and art has no religious boundaries.

  • जान अ.
    4 days

    यह एक साधारण बात होनी चाहिए थी :(

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

