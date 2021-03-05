back
Hindu Artist Paints Mosques With Arabic Verses In Hyderabad
A Hindu man's passion for painting led him to many places of worship for Muslims. This is the story of Anil Kumar Chawhan...
05/03/2021 2:57 PM
74 comments
Ozair Q.4 hours
Mashallah. This is the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb in real life 👍👌
Aditi M.a day
That means they have created Hyderabad as their own city
Fasahat A.a day
Nice
Mohd S.a day
Nice video
Fareed K.a day
Beshak
Aniket L.2 days
Sab mar jao na please.
Hadiul I.2 days
Wow lovely...Wish a day will come when such incidents will be normal
Hrishikesh K.3 days
Beauty of india❤️
Samim A.3 days
This is our true identity as Indian!
Prudvi R.3 days
This are what Indian are. This is how we would be.
Rakhshan J.3 days
Nothing wrong here.. Glad he kept it going.. Thank you for your sincere service
Rushikesh D.3 days
Are par religion dekhne ki jarurat kya he haramkhoro.. jo wo apna apna kam kare to bas nhi he kya.. uske art se pehle daram dekhna jaruri he kya🙄
Ashraf K.3 days
🙏
Shrayes M.3 days
There is example of Muslim guy making Hindu god idols, this is beautiful example Hindu guy writing for mosques..... this is pure example God saying all religions are equal under him. He love only Human beings with love care and sharing.... . Love each other let Peace amoung us prevails
Jibran A.3 days
Beautiful Calligraphy by a good artist
Bilawal A.4 days
Love you ♥
Sameer R.4 days
🖤🖤😍
Harish C.4 days
We want people like him..❤️
Ila M.4 days
He is blessed with God given talents. Music and art has no religious boundaries.
जान अ.4 days
यह एक साधारण बात होनी चाहिए थी :(