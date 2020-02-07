Hindu Cremations At Mumbai's Muslim Qabristan

Video Calling Service Now In Covid Hospitals
All 70 members and volunteers are to be thanked for all there hard work and for the respect and love you all have shown to each and every person you have buried or cremated you are all so brave kind and caring God bless you all for everything you have done and all that you will do in the future
What are Hindus taking their help are you guys crazy
Sad, I pray for all the thousands in the UK and now the world. May the almighty all forgiving and all knowing Heavenly Father grant each and every one of them Eternal Rest and may they rest in peace💞💞💞💞💞 Amen💞💞
Stop seeing Z news you will understand there are only indians in the country
Ap so ko pranam🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Only political create some issue make different between human being like hindu and muslim!please frd.help each that is call kindness religion we need
Respect for these guys
Great job. Bravo to Muslims during this stressful time Khuda aap logo ko sahi Salamat rakhe
That's how humanity should be
Great work keep going 👍
Humanity comes first.
Gods work
Hats off to such people. No words to describe their selfless service to the society. This shows insaniyat abhi tak mari nahi hai. God bless such wonderful people.
We are all human being ! Helping each and and everyone in time of hardships is a primary instinct of human being ! Hope it create understanding between all communities to live peacefully after ! Ameen.
Dil sa salam bhai aap logoku.. Allah aap sab ko acha rakha..❤️🙏🤲🌹
Nice work sir सुंदर
Ekta trust gujrat doing same thing
Good bless this organisation and it's volunteers, respect for the dead to the end. Performing they're burial rites as well, during this tough time for all and the family's too.
God bless them abundantly.
Ameen brothers for helping the family may Allah bless all your members abundantly
