Hindu Cremations At Mumbai's Muslim Qabristan

Mumbai’s Bada Qabristan is helping both Hindus and Muslims perform last rites for people killed by the coronavirus.

07/02/2020 6:57 AM
  • 996.0k
  • 599

519 comments

  • Sharon W.
    2 days

    All 70 members and volunteers are to be thanked for all there hard work and for the respect and love you all have shown to each and every person you have buried or cremated you are all so brave kind and caring God bless you all for everything you have done and all that you will do in the future

  • Nihal M.
    2 days

    What are Hindus taking their help are you guys crazy

  • Patrick J.
    3 days

    Sad, I pray for all the thousands in the UK and now the world. May the almighty all forgiving and all knowing Heavenly Father grant each and every one of them Eternal Rest and may they rest in peace💞💞💞💞💞 Amen💞💞

  • Arman K.
    5 days

    Stop seeing Z news you will understand there are only indians in the country

  • Dipankar L.
    5 days

    Ap so ko pranam🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Nor M.
    5 days

    Only political create some issue make different between human being like hindu and muslim!please frd.help each that is call kindness religion we need

  • Sadikur R.
    5 days

    Respect for these guys

  • Subila C.
    6 days

    Great job. Bravo to Muslims during this stressful time Khuda aap logo ko sahi Salamat rakhe

  • Nishat I.
    6 days

    That's how humanity should be

  • Riyaz R.
    6 days

    Great work keep going 👍

  • Valentine C.
    6 days

    Humanity comes first.

  • Parvez M.
    6 days

    Gods work

  • Pinky K.
    7 days

    Hats off to such people. No words to describe their selfless service to the society. This shows insaniyat abhi tak mari nahi hai. God bless such wonderful people.

  • Ahad T.
    7 days

    We are all human being ! Helping each and and everyone in time of hardships is a primary instinct of human being ! Hope it create understanding between all communities to live peacefully after ! Ameen.

  • Rakesh S.
    07/14/2020 08:51

    Dil sa salam bhai aap logoku.. Allah aap sab ko acha rakha..❤️🙏🤲🌹

  • Arjun D.
    07/14/2020 03:20

    Nice work sir सुंदर

  • Asif K.
    07/13/2020 13:10

    Ekta trust gujrat doing same thing

  • Kaz A.
    07/13/2020 04:29

    Good bless this organisation and it's volunteers, respect for the dead to the end. Performing they're burial rites as well, during this tough time for all and the family's too.

  • Rosalind M.
    07/12/2020 20:32

    God bless them abundantly.

  • Nashim S.
    07/12/2020 15:31

    Ameen brothers for helping the family may Allah bless all your members abundantly