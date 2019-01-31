back

Hindu Group’s Mock Assassination of Mahatma

In progress here...a shocking recreation of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination by followers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a fringe Hindu right-wing group, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. These people hate the Father of the Nation so much they celebrated January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma and otherwise known as the Martyr’s Day, as Shaurya Diwas (Bravery Day) and shouted slogans in honour of his assassin Nathuram Godse.

01/31/2019 11:32 AMupdated: 02/07/2019 8:31 AM
  • 259.1k
  • 1.2k

Politics

1011 comments

  • Mohammad I.
    02/20/2019 15:54

    These are more extremest than another nation in the universe. Someone get their activities in current India, how wild they are in secular India. Sorry please.

  • Sameer V.
    02/16/2019 20:35

    next level trip

  • Amit B.
    02/16/2019 15:13

    Brut grow up. I know your propaganda which you select the time to upload the video

  • Jay P.
    02/16/2019 14:48

    Jai ho

  • Tejas M.
    02/16/2019 14:06

    Gandhi is Father of Pakistan, not Hindustan. Hindustan was always there, Pakistan was born in 1947

  • Tejas M.
    02/16/2019 14:04

    Gandhi was the reason for the genocide of millions of Hindus, while he was fasting so that India gives 55 crores to Pakistan. When Hindus from Sindh pleaded him to do something about the genocide and rapes by muslims, he asked those women to face rape and death bravely or leave but do resist. He only preached Hindus to submit to muslim attrocities in the name of secularism. If he wasn't killed he would have given more parts of the country to Pakistan.

  • Rajesh S.
    02/16/2019 14:00

    गांधी पाकिस्तान के पिता हो सकते हैं भारत के नहीं क्यों की हिन्दुस्तान के पिता बनने का हक सिर्फ़ भगवान श्री राम को ह गान्धी तो खुद हिन्दुओ का हत्यारा था 1947 मे सही किया गोडसे जी ने

  • Navjeet S.
    02/16/2019 13:35

    आज ने फिर खोया है😢😢धी तू देख, कैसीज बोया है 😠😠

  • Navjeet S.
    02/16/2019 13:35

    Vanday Matram

  • Gaurav K.
    02/16/2019 12:07

    इस मोटी को भी खून निकालो 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 नीचे से

  • Vikas S.
    02/16/2019 12:04

    Abai kon kahta vo desh ka pita tha sarai bij bo gaya vo

  • Gaurav M.
    02/16/2019 12:01

    Maar saale gandhi ko....haramkhor pakistan ka baap saala

  • Shradha N.
    02/16/2019 10:10

    Good work this women

  • सुमित श.
    02/16/2019 09:49

    Bahut sahi

  • शिवम झ.
    02/16/2019 09:44

    नाथूराम गोडसे जिन्दाबाद

  • Akash P.
    02/16/2019 09:21

    very good saala ganja kise kaam ka nhi tha.

  • Nilofer S.
    02/16/2019 08:58

    Woh bhi kya nazare honge.. jab koi aatanki tumhe bomb se uda rhe honge. Psychopath murderer k psycho bhakt

  • Shubham D.
    02/16/2019 08:56

    चूतिया कहि के

  • Jitendra K.
    02/16/2019 08:36

    नाथूराम गोडसे जिंदाबाद जिंदाबाद

  • B.l. S.
    02/16/2019 08:30

    नरेंद्र मोदी जिंदाबाद