Hindu Group’s Mock Assassination of Mahatma

In progress here...a shocking recreation of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination by followers of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a fringe Hindu right-wing group, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. These people hate the Father of the Nation so much they celebrated January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma and otherwise known as the Martyr’s Day, as Shaurya Diwas (Bravery Day) and shouted slogans in honour of his assassin Nathuram Godse.