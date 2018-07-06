back

Hindus and Muslims Pray Side By Side in UP village

A temple and a mosque share a common yard in this village.

07/06/2018 3:30 PM
  • 2.9m
  • 17

15 comments

  • Gurbux S.
    11/04/2018 05:48

    Learn to live like this,those who r anti.

  • Anju B.
    07/20/2018 17:18

    Hum sub Ek hai Naitao Ko kaun samjhay ?

  • Navneet Y.
    07/09/2018 09:25

    ईश्वर हमारे राजनेताओं की कुदृष्टि से इस जगह को बचाए।

  • Kennel L.
    07/08/2018 11:15

    Bakth spoted

  • Huzaifa R.
    07/08/2018 11:02

    The real beauty of India

  • Karthik K.
    07/08/2018 00:26

    Salute

  • Manjunatha R.
    07/07/2018 14:12

    Dear all ministers, kindly develop our government school's and Hospitals with standard facilities, and full fill the besic needs to poor people's and middle class people's after that kindly reduce the petroleum price, ,,, first kindly change the education system , this is most weakness of India and Indian's, thanks

  • Frank J.
    07/07/2018 13:52

    Peace among the people..? Oh, just open a RSS office there.!

  • Nabeel T.
    07/07/2018 06:01

    I think there's no bjp and RSS in this village.....

  • Shivam G.
    07/07/2018 04:15

    THIS IS ALSO INDIA must be covered by indian media India Today

  • Douglas T.
    07/06/2018 20:08

    Must be Sufi branch of Islam as opposed to Sunni

  • Sakina A.
    07/06/2018 19:03

    i lov

  • Svmc K.
    07/06/2018 18:29

    This is great ever and ever

  • Abhilash A.
    07/06/2018 17:59

    Just the way it's meant to be 👍... under the same sky

  • Rana S.
    07/06/2018 17:05

    Great.