Hindus Look After Mosque In Bihar Village

It’s the Hindus who play the azaan at this Bihar mosque every day.
706 comments
Muhammad A.09/26/2019 16:04
What about Babri masjid whole India was sleeping then
Subhani S.09/26/2019 14:07
Real Hindus
Irshad A.09/26/2019 00:23
Good people of India 🇮🇳. May allah bless them
Shamsher A.09/25/2019 18:57
Masha Allah
Abdul H.09/25/2019 09:28
Subhanallha
Anup A.09/25/2019 09:04
Kash kashmir me muslim log aisa karte to aaj kashmiri pandit apne ghar se beghar na hote.....secularism my foot...
Liyakat H.09/25/2019 05:36
💐😢
Faruk K.09/25/2019 05:34
एक नबर
Sameer S.09/25/2019 01:04
Pgahal
Sanjay K.09/24/2019 21:35
These All Past Historic Places Should Protect . If Hindus Take Care . Do You Guys Think Indian Kashmir Problem Solve . May Guys Think Hindus Going To Receive Nobel Prize . Best Way 2 Indian Kashmir Muslim Family Transfer To Bihar State And They Can Take Care . From Those Both Families 1 Each Person Get Job To . After That When They Against Us With Evidence We Can Prove Few Cases Show In U N .
Saydul K.09/24/2019 20:37
Mashallah alhamdulillah
Md S.09/24/2019 18:52
Mera Dost Mahan
Abid H.09/24/2019 15:08
गुड
Jatinder R.09/24/2019 14:13
Masha Allah
रीतिक च.09/24/2019 14:05
kill gay people 4:16 ,s bukhari ... Kill muslim aethist 4:52:260, quran 9:73 o prophet wage a war against non believers (kafIrs) they r going to hell. .. quran 9:29 fight against who dont believe in allah and the last day (kayamat) take jaziya tax from them ... Ek god keh ra yai sb very good 😂😂😂 kya god hai quran 56:35:38 we have made a paradise full of virgin girls 😂😂 theeka khol ke rakha hai janat mai allah miya nai 😋
Saiyad S.09/24/2019 12:51
Mashallah
Mohd Y.09/24/2019 12:04
Masha Allah
Kadir R.09/24/2019 10:58
Nice
ShaZad A.09/24/2019 10:28
Khuda hafiz
Sajid K.09/24/2019 08:50
Ye hue asli hindustani