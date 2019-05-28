back

Holy Cow (Dung), It's On A Car!

Slam Dung! In boiling Ahmedabad, this woman discovered a bovine replacement for her car's air-conditioner.

05/28/2019 3:00 PM
804 comments

  • Charan O.
    07/20/2019 13:50

    Fill some cow dunk in exhaust vent as well. Your car won’t emit any pollution

  • Bong P.
    07/05/2019 10:09

    WTF...

  • Dayanand K.
    07/05/2019 07:06

    Its wonderfull critation .

  • Humayun A.
    07/02/2019 18:11

    india bht agy hm sy :D :D but reality ☝️☝️🤣

  • Farrukh S.
    07/02/2019 15:31

    The great Indian nation .. no doubt this country celebrate abinandan as hero ......

  • Savio F.
    07/02/2019 14:20

    She should have , coated herself

  • Minhaj A.
    07/02/2019 12:41

    She is saving on car wash nothing else... gujju for you 😁

  • Minhaj A.
    07/02/2019 00:53

    Environment ka itna hi khayal hai to bail gaadi hi leleti car se pollution hota hai.

  • Minhaj A.
    07/02/2019 00:50

    Agli elections mein yeh bhi BJP ki mp ban jayengi... pragya thakur tumhari seat khatre mein hai tum bhi kuch gobar karo warna tumhari seat yeh lelengi...

  • Asad S.
    07/01/2019 16:39

    Rain be like: aaja tujhe asmaan me le chalu, chand ko uski auqaat dikhani hai 😅😂🤣😆😂

  • Ashish K.
    07/01/2019 15:40

    Waiting for monsoon ...

  • ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਵ.
    07/01/2019 13:51

    Agar dimag Mein gobar ho to koi ilaj nahi ho sakta 😂

  • Manmeet S.
    07/01/2019 13:33

    car mai petrol ki jagah gau mutra bhi daalte honge phir.

  • Minhaj M.
    07/01/2019 12:50

    Put it on engine also very much polluted🥳🥳🤣🤣

  • Jagdeep M.
    07/01/2019 12:42

    Ha ha ...gujratis are fomous for money saving

  • Vaishnavi B.
    07/01/2019 12:33

    c ds

  • Shashank Y.
    07/01/2019 12:14

    In pagalo se seekhe car ki ma behen kaise karni hai

  • Altaf B.
    07/01/2019 11:19

    ye aap ke Sher mein kya ho raha hai bhai 😂😂😂

  • Muhammad A.
    07/01/2019 08:43

    What a shitty nation

  • Mandeep K.
    07/01/2019 07:10

    Now the coward man has replaced his idiotic face with his wife. Bullshit 😂😂😂