Hostage Family Rescued In Agra
⚠ Warning: distressing visuals. A 20-year-old and his brother were accused of stealing from their employer. Their whole family was allegedly locked up and the boys tortured as punishment.
06/20/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 06/22/2020 7:48 AM
964 comments
Vous L.2 days
help them
Adrienne C.3 days
Typical. Corruption within the force. Who supports these families?
Paulette W.4 days
So evil to do this and they will say they are religious and god will forgive them. They need the same treatment done to them..
Lulu E.4 days
OMG, really cruel
Precious O.4 days
This is so sad
Margaret M.5 days
God in Heaven help them .
Tony F.5 days
Fkin criminals . How could they do that to another human that also a 12 years old kid. He will always have issues growing up now. Culprits should be severely beaten for a week and tortured
Damion T.5 days
Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38
Damion T.5 days
Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. 1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Susan L.5 days
So sad to see how these people beat up innocent young boys like that... such heartless and cruel!! I hope their governments will find and punish who ever did this to this family.
Iris A.5 days
Nobody has the right to touch nobody keep your hands too your self 🤬
Anton L.5 days
Omg
Pauline F.6 days
The employer won't be punished ,he just bribed the police m
Aya J.6 days
It's India, the rich and upper caste people think they are above the law, cruel and shameless 😡
Emma B.6 days
Who cares if they actually stole something (which I doubt they did)? Call the police if you suspect theft! This was an excuse to abuse children, torture and kidnap innocent people, this is unbelievable
Lyndall W.6 days
DISGUSTING HUMAN BEHAVIOUR ‼️‼️
Patricia R.6 days
Theyll get away with it. They'll forgive just like they do child rape and marriages.
Dolly R.7 days
Shame on those Cruel monster For what the do little kids but what goes around comes around Its a disgrace the are not people but Animals
Tamatoa M.07/14/2020 05:42
this is illegal 😡😡😡😡😡😡
Toy B.07/14/2020 05:16
Why is the video person NOT HELPING! 😡😡😡😡