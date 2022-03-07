How a faceless “yogi” ran a share market
She swindled money r did insider trading??
It’s Banana Republic
Practice yoga for calm and wise decisions rather relying on such yogis
A educated dumb
But was just thinking 🤔 what did she do going for vacation with him....?
Bogi with yogi
This is the status of Indian government and judiciary, a mute spectator
Welcome to the new India.🙄..sarvatra yogis rules!!!!..
Fraud of the most bizarre order. Glad she is under arrest.
If Modiji can take advice from so called sages in Nagpur before lockdown and Demonitization why can't she. One of the BJP ruled state even has ministry for sage's. So why everyone is angry on her.
When Steve Jobs (Apple Founder) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta/Facebook) can have a Yogi guide them......???
Indian women are yet to prove mettle in leadership roles. Finance minister nirmala seetharaman, Ex-ICICI CEO chanda kochar, now this lady as NSE honcho. Although there are good exceptions mostly foreign educated indra nooyi,HSBC ceo naina lal qidwai
Tsarina Alexendra and Rasputin
It's been more than 4 yrs, since this scam surface, investigation just started. Look at the urgency!
Inka alag webseries chal raha. 😂
Gangadhar hi shaktiman h 😛😛
Aanand hi baba h 😃🙈
Gaurav Puri
, what u guys are doing......
99 comments
