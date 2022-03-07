back

How a faceless “yogi” ran a share market

How did a woman run India’s biggest share market on the advice of a mysterious yogi in the Himalayas?

07/03/2022 4:36 PM
  • 175.3K
  • 119

99 comments

  • Shiva P.
    8 hours

    She swindled money r did insider trading??

  • Shah S.
    13 hours

    It’s Banana Republic

  • Prashant K.
    16 hours

    Practice yoga for calm and wise decisions rather relying on such yogis

  • Praveen L.
    18 hours

    A educated dumb

  • Bobby C.
    18 hours

  • Zain K.
    20 hours

    But was just thinking 🤔 what did she do going for vacation with him....?

  • ಚನ್ನಕೇಶವ ಕ.
    a day

    Bogi with yogi

  • John R.
    a day

    This is the status of Indian government and judiciary, a mute spectator

  • Zarina S.
    a day

    Welcome to the new India.🙄..sarvatra yogis rules!!!!..

  • Anjali K.
    a day

    Fraud of the most bizarre order. Glad she is under arrest.

  • Zaheer M.
    a day

    If Modiji can take advice from so called sages in Nagpur before lockdown and Demonitization why can't she. One of the BJP ruled state even has ministry for sage's. So why everyone is angry on her.

  • Radharaman D.
    a day

    When Steve Jobs (Apple Founder) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta/Facebook) can have a Yogi guide them......???

  • Zahid A.
    a day

    Indian women are yet to prove mettle in leadership roles. Finance minister nirmala seetharaman, Ex-ICICI CEO chanda kochar, now this lady as NSE honcho. Although there are good exceptions mostly foreign educated indra nooyi,HSBC ceo naina lal qidwai

  • Almas K.
    a day

    Tsarina Alexendra and Rasputin

  • Joseph I.
    a day

    It's been more than 4 yrs, since this scam surface, investigation just started. Look at the urgency!

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

  • Sareer A.
    a day

    Inka alag webseries chal raha. 😂

  • Elsa E.
    a day

    Gangadhar hi shaktiman h 😛😛 Aanand hi baba h 😃🙈

  • Sakshi P.
    a day

  • Raghav A.
    a day

