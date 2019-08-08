back
How A Kashmiri Feels About The End Of Article 370
“Helpless, sleepless, numb and harassed.” Srinagar’s Tabinda Qadri, who works in a New Delhi software firm, shared her feelings with Brut India about the abrogation of Article 370.
08/08/2019 3:27 PM
8004 comments
Shahnawaz A.3 days
🤔
Alpesh P.10/09/2019 04:40
“Helpless, sleepless, numb and harassed.” ? Srinagar’s Tabinda Qadri, who works in a ”New Delhi” software firm BUT shared her feelings with Brut India about the abrogation of Article 370 ? Wow. Why is she working in the New Delhi then ? Is this helpless India ? Keep your Allah in your heart before telling bad about the country allowed you and your ansestors since last 1000s years.
Deepanjan B.10/05/2019 10:13
Yeh sarkaar uncha sunti hai ... Aapki awaaz nahi pahunchegi
Avishekh M.10/05/2019 06:32
I want to ask 1 question whether ... I just remember the days when there was curfew for 6 months in Kashmir.... But it was curfew done by terrorist so no one speaks ... But this curfew was done by govt every tom -dick-harry speaks...so whom we are indirectly supporting...govt or terrorist...... Big question on people of Kashmir....
Shahzaib S.09/28/2019 02:40
Shame on Indian media shame on Indian dogs army's terrorist modi hindo terrorists 😡👊
Abrar K.09/19/2019 05:57
Allah Hafiz hai Rab se iltaja kar rahe hain Allah Tala Aapki family ko salamat rakhe
Abdul H.09/14/2019 14:41
Love u sister Don't worry Allah is with you
Deepak K.09/14/2019 07:48
Go meet those people who lose there home at over night Without any reason and not even financial support. That's called helpless ........ Your are helpless don't make joke.. you are working in metro city Capital of India and you are helpless!!!!!! Wow...
Gaurav S.09/13/2019 18:54
Chal Jhooti
Aditya S.09/12/2019 07:59
Comedy show banakar rakha inlogo ne
VikAs V.09/12/2019 07:37
Where was these idiots when they threw kashmiri pandits from their houses.
Ayush R.09/12/2019 07:35
janha balidan hue mukhrji vo kashmir hamara h
Sudip D.09/12/2019 06:59
Kuch bhi bolo magar ladki mastt chikni hai
Aju B.09/12/2019 05:46
S this is the way.... 😎 and they must b treated like this.. INDIAN GOVERNMENT did great work..👍
Shriram K.09/12/2019 05:10
आक थूं
Md H.09/12/2019 04:42
Plz,normalise the situation ...
Manish K.09/12/2019 04:09
Fk u bitch
Peeyush L.09/12/2019 03:48
This was the only way.
Piyush T.09/12/2019 03:33
Marijuana tattoo in your hand...she is high while speaking... don’t mind her words...
Piyush T.09/12/2019 03:32
It was also land of Kashmiri pandits, when they were forced out of kashmir that time you didn’t realised that its their land, how will they live, how they feel...I never saw in 33 years of my like any kashmiri speaking a single word about that...