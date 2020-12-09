back

How A KBC Employee Transformed A Rajasthani Fort

Priyamvada Singh slept among cobwebs in her family's abandoned 150-year-old fort. Creepy, but necessary in her mission to bring back all its glory.🏰

09/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 296.6k
  • 64

47 comments

  • Karim V.
    11 hours

    Congrats,Proud of you, keep that spirit

  • U W.
    15 hours

    How inspiring!!

  • Ranjana P.
    a day

    Wonderful

  • Sunitha A.
    a day

    🌻excellent amazing dedication 🌻

  • Ashmin G.
    a day

    Admirable! Congrats to her. Quite apart from the restoration she’s using the place for further development of her local people... they too invested some of their time and skills too.. she’s giving back to her community.

  • Risha D.
    a day

    Brilliant just brilliant! India be proud ! Don’t let your ancestral gems disappear ! So rich with history and the struggle for its freedom from invaders!!!! Love this woman for investing back into her roots!!! Jai hind!

  • Arveena K.
    a day

    Awesome Task with a great talent and efforts ... Nothing is Impossible in this world 🌍

  • Mamatha B.
    2 days

    Wowwwww

  • Bijal P.
    2 days

    What a concrete efforted calling. And “Kya kahena aap logo ko” to the beloved locals. Great comeback

  • Bull B.
    2 days

    kudos,where there's a will, there's a way

  • Girdhari
    2 days

    Great 👍 👌

  • Priyanka P.
    2 days

    see this is so inspiring... This Meja is one of our "purawats" thikana in bhilwara!!

  • Saravanan R.
    2 days

    So royal princess gets national award for living in the family castle, wow that's really amazing I looking forward for one day when 5 yrs old kids get award and reward for shit on their own in toilet without parents help 😉☺️😊😊😊😊

  • Narayani H.
    2 days

    May the force be with her !

  • Ila L.
    2 days

    This is so lovely -so happy -how far from Udaipur ?

  • Sushmita G.
    2 days

    Would have loved it.. more if we could see how it looks now.. great initiative.. at least she did it on her own.. Indian government doesn't have time for old infrastructure to be renewed.. it's busy in making larger and more giant structures.. which will have it's name glorified in world record books.. so Aatmanirbharta Ka bohut acha udahran.. keep going lady

  • Syed K.
    2 days

    A brave and committed woman

  • Geetanjli B.
    3 days

    Wow! Awesome job 👏👏

  • Pratyush J.
    3 days

    कुछ कहानियां होती है और कुछ वर्तमान भारत में ऐसी ही नारीक्षक्तियाँ है जो नीव को हिलने ही नहीं देती । प्रियम्वदा सिंह जी भारत के महान इतिहास में अपना नाम लिखवाने में सफल रही है ।

  • Ashna K.
    3 days

    As much as I appreciate this, my first thought was how did she afford that? Did the villagers work for free ? 🙈

