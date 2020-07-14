back

How A UP Gangster Killed 8 Policemen

In the dead of night, police teamed up to take down a notorious gangster in Uttar Pradesh's Chaubepur. This is how a tragic bloodbath unfolded.

07/07/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 07/08/2020 7:57 AM
114 comments

  • Imran M.
    5 days

    Why a gangster he was TERRORISTS

  • Lorac Z.
    6 days

    Moles made holes in the operation

  • Rajendra V.
    7 days

    Now Go after the moles in the police dept who informed Dubey abt the raid. No mercy for traitors.

  • Dion O.
    07/14/2020 08:20

    Well maybe alittle More intel next time , amd no offence , but its not like they were planning to tale anyone alive during the raid ! Sad ppl die !

  • Rodney P.
    07/14/2020 02:33

    wow

  • Haroon A.
    07/13/2020 17:06

    I really love india but Bollywood will make a movie portraying this gangster an angel! You all know why!

  • Timmy P.
    07/13/2020 13:08

    I remember the original news story saying 17 police officers were sent to Dubeys house , and further that SHO had gone earlier on 2/7 /20 , but were insulted and had to return ?? I may be wrong, so I'm clarifying

  • Amandeep D.
    07/13/2020 08:20

    Courts are giving bail to a person who has 56 murder cases or so who is responsible, where is the law to protect citizens .

  • Cheeza G.
    07/12/2020 21:04

    this is why nepalis have been telling the government to tighten up its borders with other countries

  • Irfan S.
    07/12/2020 10:47

    Yo brut india he was not a gangster he was a fucking terrorist don't believe me well fuck yourself with the definition of terrorist

  • Noby J.
    07/12/2020 07:06

    Mr Dubey very bad don't do like these things ok .

  • Usama T.
    07/12/2020 02:59

    He did the good job by sending 9 pigs to hell.

  • Yekato Y.
    07/11/2020 17:16

    , the title should read " How a UP POLITICIAN killed 8 policeman" rephrase it.

  • Abdul Q.
    07/11/2020 15:30

    Mile bakt

  • Mohd F.
    07/11/2020 07:30

    Surely political power is there

  • Anneli F.
    07/10/2020 20:14

    I hear some serious corona coughing in the background where the police officer talking 🤔

  • SHah B.
    07/10/2020 11:01

    Bollywood walo ko new movie mill gyi Mubarak . 😂😂

  • Payal K.
    07/10/2020 10:48

    They police knew he was dangerous they should be heavy armed ,had protection gear night vision gear.our men should have top notch equipment.

  • Rohini L.
    07/10/2020 08:18

    Ganster will.not do all these things without political power. Why did they kill only gangters3

  • Indrani B.
    07/10/2020 05:53

    M