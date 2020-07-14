How A UP Gangster Killed 8 Policemen

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Imran M.5 days
Why a gangster he was TERRORISTS
Lorac Z.6 days
Moles made holes in the operation
Rajendra V.7 days
Now Go after the moles in the police dept who informed Dubey abt the raid. No mercy for traitors.
Dion O.07/14/2020 08:20
Well maybe alittle More intel next time , amd no offence , but its not like they were planning to tale anyone alive during the raid ! Sad ppl die !
Rodney P.07/14/2020 02:33
wow
Haroon A.07/13/2020 17:06
I really love india but Bollywood will make a movie portraying this gangster an angel! You all know why!
Timmy P.07/13/2020 13:08
I remember the original news story saying 17 police officers were sent to Dubeys house , and further that SHO had gone earlier on 2/7 /20 , but were insulted and had to return ?? I may be wrong, so I'm clarifying
Amandeep D.07/13/2020 08:20
Courts are giving bail to a person who has 56 murder cases or so who is responsible, where is the law to protect citizens .
Cheeza G.07/12/2020 21:04
this is why nepalis have been telling the government to tighten up its borders with other countries
Irfan S.07/12/2020 10:47
Yo brut india he was not a gangster he was a fucking terrorist don't believe me well fuck yourself with the definition of terrorist
Noby J.07/12/2020 07:06
Mr Dubey very bad don't do like these things ok .
Usama T.07/12/2020 02:59
He did the good job by sending 9 pigs to hell.
Yekato Y.07/11/2020 17:16
, the title should read " How a UP POLITICIAN killed 8 policeman" rephrase it.
Abdul Q.07/11/2020 15:30
Mile bakt
Mohd F.07/11/2020 07:30
Surely political power is there
Anneli F.07/10/2020 20:14
I hear some serious corona coughing in the background where the police officer talking 🤔
SHah B.07/10/2020 11:01
Bollywood walo ko new movie mill gyi Mubarak . 😂😂
Payal K.07/10/2020 10:48
They police knew he was dangerous they should be heavy armed ,had protection gear night vision gear.our men should have top notch equipment.
Rohini L.07/10/2020 08:18
Ganster will.not do all these things without political power. Why did they kill only gangters3
Indrani B.07/10/2020 05:53
M