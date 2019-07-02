How An Indian Air Force Pilot Avoided a Near-Disaster

His plane was hit by a bird and his engine failed, but seconds later this Indian Air Force pilot made a decision that saved the lives on board.
321 comments
Bharat A.07/12/2019 14:08
Proud of you real Hiro
Nitin A.07/12/2019 12:06
World no.1 poilet in india
Kanha B.07/12/2019 12:00
Jai ho Indian air force
Zezas Z.07/12/2019 11:29
IAF went deep inside Pakistan 80km n thy PAF . Just reached Indian border n started running back 😂
Rayeen R.07/12/2019 11:09
Wah kyaa baat hai hamare air force ke paas aysa ladaku wiman hai ki ek panchi ke takrane se durghatna grasth ho jata hai MUSKURAiYE ki aap india me hen
Tulsi D.07/12/2019 10:15
Very sad news
Mohammed I.07/12/2019 09:16
Real bahubali
Raja J.07/12/2019 08:51
Shukar hai thoda door giradiya kamas kam girana to ata hai....
Nitesh P.07/12/2019 06:57
and
Ajit S.07/12/2019 06:05
Bhai punjab nhi haryana ka ambala.... Ya ye janbhujh kar likha hi....
Paul A.07/12/2019 05:57
Hare Krishna
Anuj B.07/12/2019 04:04
Because plane fly on crowd area when Bird hit plane engine but pilot take the dicision and drop the extra fuel tank and small bomb an area
Sanzeet G.07/12/2019 02:41
This is in Haryana not in Punjab.
Ajay S.07/12/2019 01:22
Ambala is in Haryana..Chutiyam sulphate 😂
Rahul S.07/12/2019 01:22
ambala is not in punjab
بٹ ش.07/12/2019 00:43
Salute abhinandhan
بٹ ش.07/12/2019 00:42
Toy
Jitenda Y.07/11/2019 18:36
Good
Jitenda Y.07/11/2019 18:36
J
Vinod P.07/11/2019 18:36
समय के साथ करम