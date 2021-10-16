She Was Shamed For Not Wearing A Bra
Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation
The Warrior Grandma From Kerala
How Apala Mishra Topped The UPSC Interview Round
All You Need To Know About The Morning-After Pill
Naveen Patnaik: The CM Who Helped Indian Hockey
I think she is 9th rank holder for the UPSC in the written exam... Lucky girl got direct to 2nd rank in the interview... Some body wrongly said "whats in name".
Congratulations yo the lsdy
RIP to those who has names with no meaning
Inspiring ❤
Good
Great 🌹
Stupendous..
Hazari Prasad Dwivedi ki poti ko interview me highest nhi milega to aur kisko milega!
Good job beautiful.
Meet this meme star who's also a UPSC topper, Sarthak Agarwal:
ab ap ki Bari ha css ki
Her name is Mishra, says it all...!
Other castes:
Interviewer: what is the capital of Czech Republic
For Mishra :
Interviewer: What is the capital of India?
This is just caste discrimination..! nothing else..!
Congratulation lady.
Btw Armstrong pame IAS from Manipur scored 225 Marks in his interview. He said he was the highest in his batch(somewhere around 2008/9).
Jagriti Mishra scored 216, I think the record goes to Jagriti Mishra not Apala mishra.
I wanna join there
And the coaching class name?
Could she say it out how much she spent on coaching classes?
Mishra hai mark to milane hi hai . Bad me koi chor daku murder aur rapist leader ke liye kam karna hai.. sab ko desh bhakti ka path padhate padhate andha bhakt banana hai.. mandir banana hai. School aur hospital se logo ko lutana hai.... Bhakto bajao tali UPSC topper
We Demand Safety Of Bangladeshi Hindus🙏
We Demand Safety Of Bangladeshi হিন্দু✊
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
49 comments
Ranbir K.15 hours
I think she is 9th rank holder for the UPSC in the written exam... Lucky girl got direct to 2nd rank in the interview... Some body wrongly said "whats in name".
Deeksha G.17 hours
Congratulations yo the lsdy
DRn K.a day
RIP to those who has names with no meaning
মেহেরুন ত.2 days
Inspiring ❤
Rajiv K.2 days
Good
Sandeep R.2 days
Great 🌹
Srikanth S.2 days
Stupendous..
Mansi G.2 days
Hazari Prasad Dwivedi ki poti ko interview me highest nhi milega to aur kisko milega!
Asha S.3 days
Good job beautiful.
Brut India3 days
Meet this meme star who's also a UPSC topper, Sarthak Agarwal:
Sufiyan S.3 days
ab ap ki Bari ha css ki
Jagdish M.3 days
Her name is Mishra, says it all...! Other castes: Interviewer: what is the capital of Czech Republic For Mishra : Interviewer: What is the capital of India? This is just caste discrimination..! nothing else..!
Reingampam L.3 days
Congratulation lady. Btw Armstrong pame IAS from Manipur scored 225 Marks in his interview. He said he was the highest in his batch(somewhere around 2008/9).
Ashutosh J.3 days
Jagriti Mishra scored 216, I think the record goes to Jagriti Mishra not Apala mishra.
Srini I.3 days
I wanna join there
Srini I.3 days
And the coaching class name?
Srini I.3 days
Could she say it out how much she spent on coaching classes?
Nitin D.3 days
Mishra hai mark to milane hi hai . Bad me koi chor daku murder aur rapist leader ke liye kam karna hai.. sab ko desh bhakti ka path padhate padhate andha bhakt banana hai.. mandir banana hai. School aur hospital se logo ko lutana hai.... Bhakto bajao tali UPSC topper
Arnab K.3 days
We Demand Safety Of Bangladeshi Hindus🙏
Arnab K.3 days
We Demand Safety Of Bangladeshi হিন্দু✊