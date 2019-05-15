How Aware Are Indians About NOTA?

Know your NOTA? Not everyone does! #ElectionQuiz
14 comments
Idris M.05/15/2019 13:27
Metro city wale sirf English jhardne me reh gye bas aur kuch nahi pata unhe😂😂🇮🇳INDIA ke bare me..
HISIS -.05/15/2019 13:23
NOTA is a waste of time. Even if NOTA gets the most votes in a constituency, the seat goes to the next highest candidate. Stay at home if you want to vote NOTA.
Kush G.05/15/2019 13:06
...reality dekho
Pratyush G.05/15/2019 13:01
NOTA is nothing but a way to vent your frustration. It doesn't help in the democratic process in any way.
Kshitij05/15/2019 12:51
Even if NOTA wins, the party which came second after NOTA will form the govt. 🤷
Shyamali D.05/15/2019 12:41
i choose nota😊😊😊😘😘😘
Ayan05/15/2019 12:36
Everybody knows about the pornhub,but not NOTA! Updated Indians 🤣
Sudheendra B.05/15/2019 12:33
None Of The Above
Suruchika S.05/15/2019 12:32
NOTA means: You vote for no one, the rest of less popular parties with less votes form an alliance..and add up votes- good enough to form a govt. So the point is whether you like it or not govt will be formed. By pressing NOTA you just enable non-deserving candidates to make policies for your everyday life. Think about it. NOTA is not your rebellion, its just a tool for a fool.
Aakash B.05/15/2019 12:32
In my opinion If majority of vote goes to NOTA, EC should do re-polling and ask all the parties to provide better candidates, otherwise it's waste of the vote.
Varun S.05/15/2019 12:32
Elections basically is the process of choosing, andho mein se kana raja.😅
Ravi S.05/15/2019 12:28
Explain the effect of NOTA too....Wisely Promoting NoTA 😅
Akhil K.05/15/2019 12:24
Arya stark part was awesome
Vivesh S.05/15/2019 12:20
They only know about Mere babu ne thana thaya ki nahi