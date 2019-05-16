How Bad Is India’s Water Crisis?

Hundreds of thousands of people die every year because they don't have access to clean drinking water. So why isn't paani an election issue? 💧
Sekh S.08/03/2019 05:17
a
Manohar B.05/29/2019 02:43
Please midi JI connect all river so that people will get water instead of wasting water in ocean
Joshua C.05/25/2019 18:00
In a way if water was in abundance it would be misused. It's just inconvenience they experience. They should harvest water or use technology that is used in the Middle-East. And I can bet they still haven't learnt the value of water. My concern here is.. If the animals and wildlife in that area are getting water.
Aditya B.05/25/2019 12:12
Where was this bitch when Congress was ruling.. water is not a new concern for many villages in India.
Hemant K.05/24/2019 17:30
It is time for A Population Control Law. Why isn't any Government talking about this?
Purabi P.05/24/2019 08:47
Water crisis will become more worse as we continue deforestation and polluting water sources. Every govt priority should be this. Clean rivers, clean cities, saving water through good use of technology. And strict laws about setting up industries. Protecting wildlife and forests.
Aftab S.05/24/2019 01:10
What about I.P.L..... Someone thought about it..... 😡
Malay F.05/22/2019 16:59
Side effects of industrialisation
Kripa M.05/22/2019 07:42
Start thinking.
Kay G.05/22/2019 03:16
What was congress doing all these while.
Pratik S.05/21/2019 23:35
All of a sudden after 60 years of INC rule now they wake up and want to blame the current NDA government?!!! The current government is doing its best,but Rome wasn’t built in a day.It will take sometime to clear up this mess of 60 years to build a New India !
Ron T.05/21/2019 19:37
Brut should change their name to butt hurt
Junaid J.05/21/2019 11:56
COUNTRY GONE 2 communalism EVEN animals DO BETTER FOR POWER !
Swapnil C.05/21/2019 10:02
The claim is electricity is provided to all villages across India but whats the use if they don't have adequate water supply to live.
James G.05/21/2019 06:35
Because that won’t get votes..like issues like nationalism, Pakistan, Hindu Muslim, Cow vigilantes, Vikas, Bhrishtachari no 1 etc.
Shubhangi K.05/20/2019 18:40
people are so busy in egoistic political fight that they forget major serious issues...
Ankush A.05/20/2019 12:46
But anyone knows that she made a road to her farm from taxpayer's money??? & also was an MLA from last 10 years but woke-up exactly before the elections!!!
Zamman K.05/19/2019 20:05
THAT WHY GOVERNMENT IS BUILDING STATUE OF UNITY WITH FEW CRORE INSIST BUILDING DAM....
Tushar P.05/19/2019 18:21
Thank god that Congress is not in power 🙏🙏
নীলাভ ন.05/19/2019 16:53
all non bjp ruled state under threat!! imagine wrong urban planning and Corruption