back

How Body Shaming Left A Teenager In Trauma

She was never conscious about her body until she heard the mean comments. Eventually, she lost weight and also her confidence. Harshita Gupta, who narrates her story in this Tape A Tale video, has just one request: Listen, think and stop body shaming.

21/02/2021 5:27 AM
  • 606.1K
  • 521

And even more

  1. 3:01

    Lonni Pike: the 56-year-old tattooed TikTok star

  2. 3:36

    Fighting Bumble's controversial photo policy

  3. 5:10

    Style not size: The TikTok trend for body positivity

  4. 5:39

    Welcome to body positive TikTok

  5. 6:05

    Nine simple questions about being transgender

  6. 4:30

    The life of Elliot Page

434 comments

  • Iqra I.
    7 hours

    Good masg

  • Hamyoon A.
    8 hours

    Duna to bhout koch kahata ha . bsss dil ki sunoo and move on . jb duna ko koch nhi milat tb tara kamio sa tuj karan start karat ha so apna ap ma raho and move on kar perfect koi nhi hoat likn ap os k lahaz sa perfect ho as laya ap ko toucher karaty ha ap ki kami ki waja sa

  • Natasha J.
    8 hours

    It's me iske karan husband chor chala with one month baby life bahut kuch sikhata hai

  • Ayana N.
    8 hours

    thank you apny hame itni bari soch dene k liye ya sabak deny k liy thank you 💕💕💕💕💕💕

  • Sneh V.
    9 hours

    Very nice

  • Ashwini S.
    9 hours

    Same condition😭😭

  • Aliska S.
    9 hours

    Try bike saral th vvv to fat

  • Aliska S.
    9 hours

    V to khud fat th vikes mazak urita to kala shv jo jilta usko pasnd kun kirta vadda shv ko mi bilkul nHi kala vadda bhudda to

  • Monudubey M.
    9 hours

    Very nice 😚👌

  • Mou S.
    9 hours

    So true ! Thanks for her message . every one should be respected no matter herir body .

  • Israt J.
    9 hours

    I have been sick of hearing all these comments since I was able to understand😃

  • Sanya S.
    9 hours

    Same with girls who have pimples or pimples scars type something on face .har koi bass aise insaan ko ye kehta hai k hawww ye kaise hogya kittta bura lgra hai and all koii ye nhi sochta k us ldki ya insaan ko kaisa feel hota hoga ye sb sunkar

  • Tutumoni B.
    10 hours

    Me too☺️

  • Precious P.
    10 hours

    You are so pretty Ma shaa Allah

  • Kashyap N.
    10 hours

    I am so gald you have shared your story

  • Najia M.
    10 hours

    Salute to u♥️ Love from a mother

  • Yunisha Y.
    10 hours

    so please dont feel sad of ur self u are beautiful in what u are

  • Christina C.
    10 hours

    ❤️😘

  • Rajesh M.
    11 hours

    Good lekin log kya sochenge wo dimag me lana hi nahi aap khud jo soch rahe ho wahi karna sahi hai log har chiz pe bolenge logo ka kya

  • Jharna R.
    11 hours

    Good

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.