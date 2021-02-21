back
How Body Shaming Left A Teenager In Trauma
She was never conscious about her body until she heard the mean comments. Eventually, she lost weight and also her confidence. Harshita Gupta, who narrates her story in this Tape A Tale video, has just one request: Listen, think and stop body shaming.
21/02/2021 5:27 AM
434 comments
Iqra I.7 hours
Good masg
Hamyoon A.8 hours
Duna to bhout koch kahata ha . bsss dil ki sunoo and move on . jb duna ko koch nhi milat tb tara kamio sa tuj karan start karat ha so apna ap ma raho and move on kar perfect koi nhi hoat likn ap os k lahaz sa perfect ho as laya ap ko toucher karaty ha ap ki kami ki waja sa
Natasha J.8 hours
It's me iske karan husband chor chala with one month baby life bahut kuch sikhata hai
Ayana N.8 hours
thank you apny hame itni bari soch dene k liye ya sabak deny k liy thank you 💕💕💕💕💕💕
Sneh V.9 hours
Very nice
Ashwini S.9 hours
Same condition😭😭
Aliska S.9 hours
Try bike saral th vvv to fat
Aliska S.9 hours
V to khud fat th vikes mazak urita to kala shv jo jilta usko pasnd kun kirta vadda shv ko mi bilkul nHi kala vadda bhudda to
Monudubey M.9 hours
Very nice 😚👌
Mou S.9 hours
So true ! Thanks for her message . every one should be respected no matter herir body .
Israt J.9 hours
I have been sick of hearing all these comments since I was able to understand😃
Sanya S.9 hours
Same with girls who have pimples or pimples scars type something on face .har koi bass aise insaan ko ye kehta hai k hawww ye kaise hogya kittta bura lgra hai and all koii ye nhi sochta k us ldki ya insaan ko kaisa feel hota hoga ye sb sunkar
Tutumoni B.10 hours
Me too☺️
Precious P.10 hours
You are so pretty Ma shaa Allah
Kashyap N.10 hours
I am so gald you have shared your story
Najia M.10 hours
Salute to u♥️ Love from a mother
Yunisha Y.10 hours
so please dont feel sad of ur self u are beautiful in what u are
Christina C.10 hours
❤️😘
Rajesh M.11 hours
Good lekin log kya sochenge wo dimag me lana hi nahi aap khud jo soch rahe ho wahi karna sahi hai log har chiz pe bolenge logo ka kya
Jharna R.11 hours
Good