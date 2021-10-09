back

How Did Paan Become A Part Of Pan-Indian Culture?

This Indian delicacy can freshen your breath, aid digestion, and may increase the risk of cancer... 🍃

09/10/2021 2:57 PM
  • 60.5K
  • 38

30 comments

  • Shanmukhappa S.
    2 days

    Paan including tobacco is bad for health 👎

  • M S.
    2 days

    It reduces the cost of painting on walls also bcoz after chewing Indians spit it on the walls of the buildings making them look reddish😂

  • Debashis D.
    3 days

    Brut anti india should be the name

  • Barnil B.
    4 days

    Red shit, making teeth look like coachroach den ,nice delicacy

  • Mohamed A.
    4 days

    Paan has medicinal value too ..

  • Vivek B.
    4 days

    Bhai woh sab thik hai ye.....Par chudail kyu ayi bich me

  • S P.
    4 days

    Aao zara iski pichkari 🔫 💦 tumpe mar du 😂😂😂

  • S P.
    4 days

    Brrut seems to be getting funding from george soros type of people Pan has been here since hesus ever existed, stfu and don't thrash talk if you don't know 💩 about it

  • S P.
    4 days

    Yes but copying foreign eating habits, burger, junk food is totally healthy 😂😂😂

  • Asad S.
    4 days

    Shittest food on earth.. People spraying red shit every where 🙄🙄

  • Karen V.
    4 days

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

  • Santosh S.
    4 days

  • Srijana S.
    4 days

    Whatever story it may carry but I love eating meetha paan once in a blue moon😂

  • Ruchita A.
    4 days

    decrease risk of cancer...i guess

  • Premmi L.
    4 days

    Can we order online??

  • Rana M.
    4 days

    *decrease

  • Kishan J.
    4 days

    Foolish brut

  • Rakhi C.
    4 days

    Brut..anything u post..without any Clarity..How does Paan Causes Cancer..please explain..modify ur Post..

  • Ohm V.
    4 days

    Wrong information . It is only a minuscule percentage use this in India .

