How Didi Became The Iron Lady Of West Bengal

She took on Narendra Modi with raised fists and a leg in a cast—and pulled off a spectacular victory. This wasn't the first time Mamata Banerjee upended West Bengal politics in a career spanning around 50 years. Here's her story.

02/05/2021 5:27 AM
764 comments

  • John B.
    an hour

    Iron lady and great lady of Bengal.

  • Seema C.
    2 hours

    We shd b happy that democracy was saved! We still have Opposition! No national party stood against the bjp in opposition! This is What bjp wants! Single party rule in whole nation! Wiping out opposition!They become the kings of india! Wake up india to save democracy

  • Kanak K.
    2 hours

    I love tigress but not in human locality. If you use any abusive language than same to you and your entire family.

  • Ana M.
    2 hours

    Huge respect 🇮🇳

  • Kanak K.
    2 hours

    Mamata banerjee and her supporters can't be believers of democracy. Now everyone understands how she won whatever but she and her party is very dangerous for healthy society and democracy.

  • Surya P.
    2 hours

    Super actress, no one in Bollywood Hollywood r in Bengali suitable to her action during elections.

  • Jaydeep K.
    3 hours

    Yes!! I must admit I'm against of her in some points but her fighting spirit salute to that..

  • Swati S.
    3 hours

    Brut pls stop glorifying criminals. She is a blot in the name of democracy.

  • Prakriiti G.
    4 hours

    This is tragedy of India that for centuries Indians willingly let such people rule the. I wonder when will they realise their follies. Repeat of what happened in Delhi last elections in Bengal. But then people understood their follies after riots and now corona mismanagement. Please God let some wisdom reflect on us.

  • Jack T.
    4 hours

    TMC supporter killing and raping BJP supporters. Time has come to beat all the TMC supporter outside West BENGAL. Identify them beat TMC supporter, even beat Mamta Banerjee if she goes out side West BENGAL

  • Jack T.
    4 hours

  • Zaiba S.
    4 hours

    What is brut presenting her like, A Brave Lady! Really I think it's time unfollow brut. Brut nahi brutal he ye.

  • Kabir H.
    5 hours

    Modi,amit shah tried to divide but mamta united the whole bengal! Modi can learn from Mamata Banerjee,,

  • Sumana C.
    5 hours

    A good leader should stop violence immediately

  • Annesha S.
    5 hours

    Despite several controversies... Being a lady it's very hard to hold a CM's seat in such a male chauvinist society.... We the people of Bengal do appriacte her victory. But this time TMC should be more cautious about their agenda.

  • Davlath S.
    6 hours

    Jai Didi

  • Zahid I.
    6 hours

    Heartiest Congratulations to dii..single lady fight against the whole sangh parivar...she deserves to become the next PM of India

  • Megha B.
    6 hours

    She should be hanged for what is happening in Bengal right now

  • Anujit M.
    6 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Ravi R.
    6 hours

    Brainless lady.. elected by Brainless...

