back
How Didi Became The Iron Lady Of West Bengal
She took on Narendra Modi with raised fists and a leg in a cast—and pulled off a spectacular victory. This wasn't the first time Mamata Banerjee upended West Bengal politics in a career spanning around 50 years. Here's her story.
02/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 693.1K
- 21.3K
- 849
And even more
- 4:52
"La théorie du ruissellement n'a jamais fonctionné." – Joe Biden
- 3:26
La réalité sur les créneaux libres pour la vaccination
- 3:30
Chronologie : 35 ans de législation antiterroriste en France
- 4:25
3 pistes pour financer la dette Covid
- 3:49
L'ultracrépidarianisme, l'art de parler de ce qu'on ne connaît pas
- 3:12
Réouvertures à la mi-mai : ce qu'a dit Emmanuel Macron
764 comments
John B.an hour
Iron lady and great lady of Bengal.
Seema C.2 hours
We shd b happy that democracy was saved! We still have Opposition! No national party stood against the bjp in opposition! This is What bjp wants! Single party rule in whole nation! Wiping out opposition!They become the kings of india! Wake up india to save democracy
Kanak K.2 hours
I love tigress but not in human locality. If you use any abusive language than same to you and your entire family.
Ana M.2 hours
Huge respect 🇮🇳
Kanak K.2 hours
Mamata banerjee and her supporters can't be believers of democracy. Now everyone understands how she won whatever but she and her party is very dangerous for healthy society and democracy.
Surya P.2 hours
Super actress, no one in Bollywood Hollywood r in Bengali suitable to her action during elections.
Jaydeep K.3 hours
Yes!! I must admit I'm against of her in some points but her fighting spirit salute to that..
Swati S.3 hours
Brut pls stop glorifying criminals. She is a blot in the name of democracy.
Prakriiti G.4 hours
This is tragedy of India that for centuries Indians willingly let such people rule the. I wonder when will they realise their follies. Repeat of what happened in Delhi last elections in Bengal. But then people understood their follies after riots and now corona mismanagement. Please God let some wisdom reflect on us.
Jack T.4 hours
TMC supporter killing and raping BJP supporters. Time has come to beat all the TMC supporter outside West BENGAL. Identify them beat TMC supporter, even beat Mamta Banerjee if she goes out side West BENGAL
Jack T.4 hours
TMC supporter killing and raping BJP supporters. Time has come to beat all the TMC supporter outside West BENGAL. Identify them beat TMC supporter, even beat Mamta Banerjee if she goes out side West BENGAL
Zaiba S.4 hours
What is brut presenting her like, A Brave Lady! Really I think it's time unfollow brut. Brut nahi brutal he ye.
Kabir H.5 hours
Modi,amit shah tried to divide but mamta united the whole bengal! Modi can learn from Mamata Banerjee,,
Sumana C.5 hours
A good leader should stop violence immediately
Annesha S.5 hours
Despite several controversies... Being a lady it's very hard to hold a CM's seat in such a male chauvinist society.... We the people of Bengal do appriacte her victory. But this time TMC should be more cautious about their agenda.
Davlath S.6 hours
Jai Didi
Zahid I.6 hours
Heartiest Congratulations to dii..single lady fight against the whole sangh parivar...she deserves to become the next PM of India
Megha B.6 hours
She should be hanged for what is happening in Bengal right now
Anujit M.6 hours
❤️❤️❤️
Ravi R.6 hours
Brainless lady.. elected by Brainless...