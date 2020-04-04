back

How Different Is The Covid-19 Lockdown In Kashmir?

Does the Covid-19 restrictions change anything in Kashmir, the region of frequent lockdowns?

04/04/2020
15 comments

  • Smriti O.
    2 days

    which org in Kashmir gives wfh any idea?

  • Rashmi S.
    3 days

    Stop terrorism and live like whole india.Nobody is happy with this situation.

  • Ajit P.
    3 days

    https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/other/death-penalty-for-a-man-who-intentionally-spat-on-shopping-carts-to-spread-coronavirus-in-saudi/ar-BB11K69S?ocid=sf

  • Iyappan
    3 days

    Hi

  • Tripti D.
    3 days

    Poor and oppressed kashmiri muslims can take the help from the kashmiri Pandits thrownout decades ago in learning how to start from scratch without begging for help from anyone. See.... Religion can't feed the empty stomach nor Pakistan.

  • Hakim I.
    3 days

    Have a great day

  • Ajit P.
    3 days

    BRUT is into diluting fight against Covid19. Ignore them.

  • Ubaid M.
    4 days

    Forget ours, We have Experienced it since 1947, We have Survived Without Internet for 6 months✌, How is Your unplanned Lockdown?

  • Gopikrishna V.
    4 days

    we want Pakistan back, it was divided, without people's consent,

  • Furqaan S.
    4 days

    Atrocious era!! Soon it will vanish!! Hell with the oppressors...

  • Andrew M.
    4 days

    Yeah the Tatti boys are trying to change demographics to get their cattle married to pretty girls as promised. What can eunuchs do anyways?

  • Brind R.
    4 days

    hope some day things get better...where there is hope there is life....!!

  • Sheraz S.
    4 days

    Pathetic mindset hindus supporting inhuman lockdown it will never finish till they open their eyes and see humanity first .

  • Malik A.
    4 days

    more suffering in indian occupied kashmir. india took oppurtunity and changed one more law. shameless nation.

  • Brut India
    4 days

    The first Covid-19 patient in Kashmir was treated and discharged from the hospital: https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/india-kashmir-s-first-covid-19-patient-discharged/1789856