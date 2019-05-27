How Gautam Gambhir Became A Lawmaker

This gritty opening batsman just started a new innings on a very bouncy track: the Indian Parliament.
149 comments
Nomaan S.06/18/2019 09:34
m so amazed what an idol he has choose to follow ,one more disaster coming ahead🤐
Harish Y.06/14/2019 04:35
Plz remove cps pension system sir
Harish Y.06/14/2019 04:35
Plz change sports system in india
Harish Y.06/14/2019 04:35
Congratulations upcoming sportsminister
Dhiraj N.06/13/2019 07:40
God bless u sir
Lone A.06/13/2019 05:14
I regret facebook to have a spiting react option
Kiran K.06/13/2019 02:07
Congratulations good
Vinay S.06/12/2019 23:49
Bjp
Alok B.06/12/2019 17:50
Congratulations Goutam gambir.
Manzoor M.06/11/2019 13:06
Next CM of Jammu
Sayaar K.06/11/2019 10:34
Harami kutta
Ayog S.06/09/2019 09:40
He can too win by such huge margin defeating 2 parties at a single time,now should become sports minister
Govind A.06/08/2019 12:05
Jai bjp
Lalchand G.06/08/2019 03:35
Nice
Sathick06/07/2019 14:16
Fuck
Naresh P.06/06/2019 15:13
All the best sir
Rahul B.06/06/2019 08:04
Beautifully gombhirji lekin goriwo kelie appko acha Kam karna chaie
Manoj C.06/06/2019 07:07
politics me akar gaali khane walon me apna naam judwa liya.....cricket me bhi desh ke liye kabhi nahi khela..kitne six mare , check kar lo...personal score ke liye hamesha ground shot hi khelta tha.
Rajiv R.06/06/2019 00:32
Congratulations Sir
Md U.06/04/2019 23:51
Number. 1 Bainchud