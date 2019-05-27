back

How Gautam Gambhir Became A Lawmaker

This gritty opening batsman just started a new innings on a very bouncy track: the Indian Parliament.

05/27/2019 5:00 AMupdated: 05/27/2019 9:51 AM
  • 339.9k
  • 160

Politics

149 comments

  • Nomaan S.
    06/18/2019 09:34

    m so amazed what an idol he has choose to follow ,one more disaster coming ahead🤐

  • Harish Y.
    06/14/2019 04:35

    Plz remove cps pension system sir

  • Harish Y.
    06/14/2019 04:35

    Plz change sports system in india

  • Harish Y.
    06/14/2019 04:35

    Congratulations upcoming sportsminister

  • Dhiraj N.
    06/13/2019 07:40

    God bless u sir

  • Lone A.
    06/13/2019 05:14

    I regret facebook to have a spiting react option

  • Kiran K.
    06/13/2019 02:07

    Congratulations good

  • Vinay S.
    06/12/2019 23:49

    Bjp

  • Alok B.
    06/12/2019 17:50

    Congratulations Goutam gambir.

  • Manzoor M.
    06/11/2019 13:06

    Next CM of Jammu

  • Sayaar K.
    06/11/2019 10:34

    Harami kutta

  • Ayog S.
    06/09/2019 09:40

    He can too win by such huge margin defeating 2 parties at a single time,now should become sports minister

  • Govind A.
    06/08/2019 12:05

    Jai bjp

  • Lalchand G.
    06/08/2019 03:35

    Nice

  • Sathick
    06/07/2019 14:16

    Fuck

  • Naresh P.
    06/06/2019 15:13

    All the best sir

  • Rahul B.
    06/06/2019 08:04

    Beautifully gombhirji lekin goriwo kelie appko acha Kam karna chaie

  • Manoj C.
    06/06/2019 07:07

    politics me akar gaali khane walon me apna naam judwa liya.....cricket me bhi desh ke liye kabhi nahi khela..kitne six mare , check kar lo...personal score ke liye hamesha ground shot hi khelta tha.

  • Rajiv R.
    06/06/2019 00:32

    Congratulations Sir

  • Md U.
    06/04/2019 23:51

    Number. 1 Bainchud