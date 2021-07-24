back

How He Reacted To His Daughter's Morphed Photos

Shruti Chaturvedi was terrified when someone tried to blackmail her parents with her morphed photos. But her father's reaction changed her life...

24/07/2021 4:27 PM
  • 572.5K
  • 659

562 comments

  • Bharti M.
    3 hours

    👍👍👏👏👏👏

  • Priety S.
    3 hours

    A TRUE FATHER

  • Namita E.
    3 hours

    Loved it

  • Ashu A.
    4 hours

    Thats not feminism.. Thats a real man standing against all odds for what is right.

  • Chandini C.
    4 hours

    Great father 🙏🌹

  • Nivedita P.
    4 hours

    What kind of cousin is that🤬… hats of to the great supporting Father, who cares more for his daughter than “log kya kehenge”

  • Indu D.
    6 hours

    A Father is always the real hero her daughter, no one can take his place in her life.# respect for such loving &caring Dads.

  • Johnson S.
    7 hours

    Bravado in d face of isolated despair....balls to Conservatism!!!!

  • Sirisha S.
    8 hours

    Hats off to such father

  • Anju A.
    10 hours

    She is really very lucky to have such a great father... If a father decides to stand by his daughter , then nobody can harm her

  • Divya A.
    10 hours

    Love you uncle so much. God bless you in million ways

  • Deepali P.
    11 hours

    Man she's so Lucky to have such a loving father🥲mine is so abusive... I feel like killing myself... But yeah i wanna make it through

  • Mian Y.
    14 hours

    Salute

  • Sarah A.
    14 hours

    , amirite? I miss mine... 🥰🥲🥺🥲🥰

  • Michi M.
    15 hours

    Wah.... phele baar aisha hua hai acha....har samai aisha hee hona chaiye.........Hats off to father...n daughter

  • Archana B.
    17 hours

    fearless unconditionally supportive father . stay blessed both

  • Sucheta S.
    18 hours

    What a great father 👏👏

  • Bina R.
    19 hours

    My salute and respect to you Mr. Chaturvedi for your firm stand, and for believing in your daughter. Today she's become a successful entrepreneur because of your beliefs in her. I wish all family plenty of love and happiness together 🥰🌹🙏👍

  • Seema K.
    20 hours

    My father was like her father...such men teach daughters to be fearless women and ethical leaders. Respect.

  • Powo T.
    20 hours

    Jai ho....for the person like him.