How He Reacted To His Daughter's Morphed Photos
Shruti Chaturvedi was terrified when someone tried to blackmail her parents with her morphed photos. But her father's reaction changed her life...
24/07/2021 4:27 PM
- 572.5K
- 11.1K
- 659
562 comments
Bharti M.3 hours
👍👍👏👏👏👏
Priety S.3 hours
A TRUE FATHER
Namita E.3 hours
Loved it
Ashu A.4 hours
Thats not feminism.. Thats a real man standing against all odds for what is right.
Chandini C.4 hours
Great father 🙏🌹
Nivedita P.4 hours
What kind of cousin is that🤬… hats of to the great supporting Father, who cares more for his daughter than “log kya kehenge”
Indu D.6 hours
A Father is always the real hero her daughter, no one can take his place in her life.# respect for such loving &caring Dads.
Johnson S.7 hours
Bravado in d face of isolated despair....balls to Conservatism!!!!
Sirisha S.8 hours
Hats off to such father
Anju A.10 hours
She is really very lucky to have such a great father... If a father decides to stand by his daughter , then nobody can harm her
Divya A.10 hours
Love you uncle so much. God bless you in million ways
Deepali P.11 hours
Man she's so Lucky to have such a loving father🥲mine is so abusive... I feel like killing myself... But yeah i wanna make it through
Mian Y.14 hours
Salute
Sarah A.14 hours
, amirite? I miss mine... 🥰🥲🥺🥲🥰
Michi M.15 hours
Wah.... phele baar aisha hua hai acha....har samai aisha hee hona chaiye.........Hats off to father...n daughter
Archana B.17 hours
fearless unconditionally supportive father . stay blessed both
Sucheta S.18 hours
What a great father 👏👏
Bina R.19 hours
My salute and respect to you Mr. Chaturvedi for your firm stand, and for believing in your daughter. Today she's become a successful entrepreneur because of your beliefs in her. I wish all family plenty of love and happiness together 🥰🌹🙏👍
Seema K.20 hours
My father was like her father...such men teach daughters to be fearless women and ethical leaders. Respect.
Powo T.20 hours
Jai ho....for the person like him.