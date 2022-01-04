back
How I Quit Smoking: A Personal Journey
“I was frustrated!” Sandeep Singh wanted to quit smoking, but things took a strange turn… TrueFit
11/12/2021 2:57 PMupdated: 17/12/2021 12:21 AM
Shadab S.04/01/2022 17:51
Brother you are amazing man
Marjanul I.30/12/2021 21:45
I wish I can do it😎
Thakur S.22/12/2021 19:36
I took when i was 15 and quit 24 year of age
Syed H.21/12/2021 20:40
!!!
Nishit S.21/12/2021 10:57
have vachami chokravv kare thoj possible che evu lage 🤣🤣
Anish L.21/12/2021 05:43
Some people are quiting their habit of smoking whereas some few people are taking of to smoke due to some reason they have to quit and some person does have reason to begin with it 😆😜
Sebastine P.21/12/2021 04:23
Wake up one day and don’t smoke simple !! Quitting is easy .. but limited to bad habits !!
Kumar A.20/12/2021 04:56
Beta theek hai chutiya kisi aur ka banao …. Tumhe dekh ke lag nahi raha tumne sutta bhi piya ho …. Faltu ki bate mat karo tum “acche bacche”
Shikha A.17/12/2021 01:21
Wow. Congratulations Sir..👏👏👏👏
Shatrughan S.16/12/2021 11:33
Superb!! Keep it up 👍
Gaurav S.15/12/2021 07:25
Awesome Sandeep ! It really takes a strong will power to come out of smoking and it’s after effects. Congratulations and keep inspiring us !
Shakti T.14/12/2021 17:24
I have sobered up from drinking alcohol almost 3 years now and cigarette for around 9 months ( it's just for today) keep saying this to yourself
Aman H.14/12/2021 08:10
Amazing story
Tania H.14/12/2021 03:15
watch and listen it positively..
Rohan S.13/12/2021 16:27
watch
Raj S.13/12/2021 12:52
❤️
Kalpesh P.13/12/2021 12:36
Maine bhi chod di hai.....after 14 years
Kamal D.13/12/2021 07:20
Good job 👍
Adete C.13/12/2021 07:08
Applauds ...drumrolls 🥁🥁
Usha R.13/12/2021 04:27
Great 👍