How Indian Are You? Shashi Tharoor Breaks It Down
Nationalism or Patriotism? Hindutva or Hinduism? Tharoor talks to Brut about the ideas of Indianness and Indian nationhood. 🇮🇳
22/12/2020 4:24 PMupdated: 22/12/2020 4:25 PM
48 comments
Dhiraj A.41 minutes
Oh and I just noticed his last statement before the video ends. That’s so loaded and untrue. It is spreading misinformation, served softly using analogy to food being cooked (or burnt) on charcoals of hatred by Hindus. That was not expected from him.
Jyoti D.an hour
I am posting here the message I sent the Canadian PM on his Instagram for you to read Pls spare some moments Canada PM Trudeau you listen ya Stay out of this Our country has a parliament Understand The bills were passed by our people’s assembly So how dare you TAlk against it India is not your colony ya We were British colony but now independent We Indians feel super insulted that you have the gall to interfere in our parliament matters How dare you ? As for protests ? One state Punjab mainly Have issues Our PM has taken many tough decisions Like GST Demonetization Just to name a few And we all over India felt the brunt and adapted Because we are law abiding citizens For the good of our nation We have to adapt As for the protests Let the elected leaders handle it Okay Or better come with your army and colonize us Make us your slaves ?????? How About that ? How dare you insult our parliament Don’t forget we are the biggest democracy in the world
Jyoti D.an hour
Yes dear Tharoor We Hindus are the most tolerant You know it because you have studied history That is why at the time of independence we choose to be secular Now let us talk politics dear Modi ji our PM Is a godsent Let us hope he stays at the helm And we forge ahead Tharoor or Jyoti is not important Country and world is above all our selfish interest Modi ji is an honest man Above caste creed and religion So come let us all rise above party politics and help him
Raqshanda K.an hour
he defined everything so well
Jefry S.3 hours
Under BJP this country will go down The whole world is wacthing Lately middle east countries are sending back all the workers from India because of this BJP govt
Arthur F.4 hours
Shashi , a man of great wisdom , hope you become the PM one day 🙏
Aditya B.4 hours
The guy is a fundamental hypocrite. According to Tharoor, all are equal except the second majority. Why believe in articulated anglicized speech by such self styled intellectuals? Read the RSS handbook. Read the Koran. then form your opinion. Trust me it is not rocket science after all !!
Mark C.4 hours
Shashi please become PM of India 🇮🇳 remove the fascist & remove the dynast
Satish C.6 hours
The problem with Congress leaders is they distanced themselves from people after Rajiv Ghandhiji. Narasimha Rao never spoke,smiled. Man Mohan Singh is not a fiery speaker. Other Leaders like this gentlemen are speaking some oxford english which scurries learned people to search for dictionaries. Old leaders are busy counting number of malls,hectares they looted. How do anyone expect Congress to grow.?
Rakesh R.6 hours
U say hindutva as treating but ignor the fact and actually thinking in the world which is Islamist terrorism sows your hypocrisy 🤔 and partiality
Melody R.7 hours
I wish more people thought this way. Being born in India doesn’t mean a thing to people when all they judge you on is how indian you are. I’ve had indians literally walk away from me once I tell them that I’m Anglo-indian. And this separatism has happened since I was a child.
Rajiv S.8 hours
Yes every indian has equal rights, no matter what their religion is. Now let’s make every indian follow same set of civil law.
Nanjunda G.9 hours
Balls most of the Hindu India language not mythology nor I'd is older than this so called secular rhetoric quelling ideal of constitution y paki was created even though was hindu country now wat happened to us tere
Abu A.9 hours
He should be Indian pm.... He is well educated and and he respects every religion equally
Aayushman K.10 hours
Perfect
Sann C.10 hours
I like this man. He always speaks Sense.
Alok S.10 hours
English me kuch bhi anap sanap bako wo sahi hee hota hai. Yahi baat hindi me bolta tho log chutia bole ke bhaga dete.
Ehsan H.10 hours
Since days of my preparation for competitive exam in Pakistan, I've been a vivid reader of Mr Tharor. To me, in India he is like our Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan.
Akshay P.10 hours
Fuck ur diversity of your fucking truth. First go and read the Bible and quran line by line and compare with Upanishads and vedas and tell me why secularism?
Amey P.10 hours
😂