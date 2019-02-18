back

How Indians Responded To Pulwama Attack

This is how the Indian public has responded to the Pulwama terror attack.

02/18/2019 1:37 PMupdated: 02/18/2019 1:46 PM
  • 553.2k
  • 289

Politics

256 comments

  • Chetan P.
    03/17/2019 07:39

    *84 लाख योनियों में भटकने के बाद वोट डालने का अधिकार मिलता है कृपया इसे राहुल गांधी को देकर व्यर्थ न करें* गीता में अभी अभी अपडेट हुआ है 😄😄🤣🤣

  • Ramit C.
    03/16/2019 10:54

    But the fact is all these wont stop a similar incident from hapening again, nor will it bring our men back. It is more important to make a permanent policy on terrorism, instead of playing dirty politics. However these efforts were at least better than doing nothing. But please dont celebrate this as a national success.

  • Sudeep C.
    03/16/2019 09:43

    Very good job

  • Rohitsinh V.
    03/16/2019 06:10

    good job Gujarat, good job Gujju, jay hind ,jay bharat

  • Rajiv K.
    03/15/2019 18:26

    Jai Hind

  • Kolipaka B.
    03/15/2019 16:09

    Jai hind

  • Puja N.
    03/15/2019 15:05

    I am soo proud to myself an Indian... JAI HIND...❤🇮🇳

  • Achintya L.
    03/15/2019 14:26

    Joy Hind 🇮🇹

  • Binod K.
    03/14/2019 16:44

    Killed ????????

  • Chirag C.
    03/14/2019 16:43

    🇮🇳..i..n..d..I.. a..🇮🇳... proud be an Indian... the land of God...🇮🇳 and the land of great people....🇮🇳

  • Sai K.
    03/12/2019 16:22

    Jai hind

  • Niteshkumar M.
    03/12/2019 11:46

    Jai hind

  • Venkatesh M.
    03/12/2019 05:47

    Jai Hind

  • Sivanesan S.
    03/12/2019 01:02

    Jai hind

  • Rimi A.
    03/11/2019 18:55

    Well done people, I am proud to be an Indian..

  • Titac V.
    03/11/2019 18:05

    जय हिंद

  • Naresh V.
    03/11/2019 04:20

    pakistsn sunle ye hindustan hai yahan sb bhai bhain ki trh rhaite hai tera khel ab khtm

  • Kalpesh C.
    03/11/2019 04:02

    Jay Hind

  • Bijesh K.
    03/10/2019 04:43

    India donated 80cr via bharat ke veer...

  • Rajashekar R.
    03/09/2019 16:53

    Whoever pledged to take care of their education or their well being please take care that they never come asking you for help, it can be education or job or whatever u promised. Please make sure help reaches them and I hope they will not have to go around the offices for help. Please consider their self respect.