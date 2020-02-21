back

How Matrimonial Ads Promote Social Stereotypes

He wants her to be very fair, patriotic and also an expert in child-raising. Why are Indian matrimonial ads so ridiculous? 🤦‍♀️

  • Farhat J.
    7 hours

    Gjjb jahilpana hai

  • Pooja K.
    3 days

    jhol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Chaitanya N.
    3 days

    If a female posts similar ad it'd be the personal choice of an individual and should be respected where as if a male does it, it'd be up for societal scrutiny and mockery..... So typical "US" of course what he has done is regressive but at a level there's no harm done to anyone

  • Mihir S.
    5 days

    First of all ask a bride will she marry fat, short, black guy without sarksri naukri

  • Shubham D.
    5 days

    She want him to be in sarkari naukri,larger bank balance..ridiculous

  • Ram S.
    5 days

    Why don't you publish the expectation of Indian brides looking for prospective groom and list the characteristics as following He must be an IAS/IPS/IFS but IIT & IIM can be considered. He must have settled in Life ( Read as drawing 7 digit salary or founder of a start up. He must be a single son without any liability. He should not aspire to stay with his old & ailing parents post marriage. He must be from a good family ( Read as filthy rich , inherits lot of wealth) He should respect women ( Read as should March on his dumb wife's command) He should be tall fair handsome but with a good character 🙈🙉🙊

  • Debjeet B.
    5 days

    Govt jobb.. Please don't forget... Boli lagti hai

  • Soyab J.
    5 days

    There are more serious issue than this to make worthy videos. Like Brut always do.

  • Anshu K.
    5 days

    This is why i m not planning to get married. .

  • Muhammad B.
    5 days

    And boy must be rich and handsome.

  • Santosh K.
    5 days

    Heard seculars are demanding a ban on chanting OM in Kerala.... is it true?

  • Sahil B.
    5 days

    Stop looking for Sarkari Nokri boy.

  • Hithesh C.
    5 days

    How about the Hypergamy attitude of bride and bride’s parents! ? 😀 6 digit salary ( which her father couldnt fetch at age of 55-60), 6 ft height, And Canadian/US/UK / AUS PR?

  • Priscilla
    5 days

    Loved the way the video ended - The basic understanding of marriage is flawed... So true!

  • Gitanjali C.
    5 days

    FYI

  • ദൈവം/God
    5 days

    Bigoted self inflated high caste bigots

  • Sahil J.
    5 days

    Because we’re constantly in a dichotomy 😂 Angrez ka bhi hangover hai aur bhakt ki mardangi bhi dikhana hai

  • Ravi P.
    5 days

    Brut do not spread propaganda now please give me newspaper name and date of ad

  • Kumari S.
    5 days

    Why blame only Bihar..when through out India these belief exists.

  • Gowtham B.
    5 days

    Guys are expected to be Tall, Fit like models, Rich, Own house, . . . Bla Bla bla its shity either way ITS NOT THE BRIDE OR THE GROOM it's the fucking society