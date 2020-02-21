How Matrimonial Ads Promote Social Stereotypes
Delhi Advocate Schools Cops On Moral Policing
Student Suicides Peak In 2018
Modern-day Witch Hunts in India
Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap
5 Extreme Anti-Cheating Measures in India
Gjjb jahilpana hai
jhol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
If a female posts similar ad it'd be the personal choice of an individual and should be respected where as if a male does it, it'd be up for societal scrutiny and mockery..... So typical "US"
of course what he has done is regressive but at a level there's no harm done to anyone
First of all ask a bride will she marry fat, short, black guy without sarksri naukri
She want him to be in sarkari naukri,larger bank balance..ridiculous
Why don't you publish the expectation of Indian brides looking for prospective groom and list the characteristics as following
He must be an IAS/IPS/IFS but IIT & IIM can be considered.
He must have settled in Life ( Read as drawing 7 digit salary or founder of a start up.
He must be a single son without any liability.
He should not aspire to stay with his old & ailing parents post marriage.
He must be from a good family ( Read as filthy rich , inherits lot of wealth)
He should respect women ( Read as should March on his dumb wife's command)
He should be tall fair handsome but with a good character
🙈🙉🙊
Govt jobb.. Please don't forget... Boli lagti hai
There are more serious issue than this to make worthy videos. Like Brut always do.
This is why i m not planning to get married. .
And boy must be rich and handsome.
Heard seculars are demanding a ban on chanting OM in Kerala....
is it true?
Stop looking for Sarkari Nokri boy.
How about the Hypergamy attitude of bride and bride’s parents! ? 😀
6 digit salary ( which her father couldnt fetch at age of 55-60), 6 ft height, And Canadian/US/UK / AUS PR?
Loved the way the video ended - The basic understanding of marriage is flawed... So true!
FYI
Bigoted self inflated high caste bigots
Because we’re constantly in a dichotomy 😂 Angrez ka bhi hangover hai aur bhakt ki mardangi bhi dikhana hai
Brut do not spread propaganda now please give me newspaper name and date of ad
Why blame only Bihar..when through out India these belief exists.
Guys are expected to be
Tall,
Fit like models,
Rich,
Own house,
.
.
.
Bla Bla bla
its shity either way
ITS NOT THE BRIDE OR THE GROOM it's the fucking society
21 comments
Farhat J.7 hours
Gjjb jahilpana hai
Pooja K.3 days
jhol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Chaitanya N.3 days
If a female posts similar ad it'd be the personal choice of an individual and should be respected where as if a male does it, it'd be up for societal scrutiny and mockery..... So typical "US" of course what he has done is regressive but at a level there's no harm done to anyone
Mihir S.5 days
First of all ask a bride will she marry fat, short, black guy without sarksri naukri
Shubham D.5 days
She want him to be in sarkari naukri,larger bank balance..ridiculous
Ram S.5 days
Why don't you publish the expectation of Indian brides looking for prospective groom and list the characteristics as following He must be an IAS/IPS/IFS but IIT & IIM can be considered. He must have settled in Life ( Read as drawing 7 digit salary or founder of a start up. He must be a single son without any liability. He should not aspire to stay with his old & ailing parents post marriage. He must be from a good family ( Read as filthy rich , inherits lot of wealth) He should respect women ( Read as should March on his dumb wife's command) He should be tall fair handsome but with a good character 🙈🙉🙊
Debjeet B.5 days
Govt jobb.. Please don't forget... Boli lagti hai
Soyab J.5 days
There are more serious issue than this to make worthy videos. Like Brut always do.
Anshu K.5 days
This is why i m not planning to get married. .
Muhammad B.5 days
And boy must be rich and handsome.
Santosh K.5 days
Heard seculars are demanding a ban on chanting OM in Kerala.... is it true?
Sahil B.5 days
Stop looking for Sarkari Nokri boy.
Hithesh C.5 days
How about the Hypergamy attitude of bride and bride’s parents! ? 😀 6 digit salary ( which her father couldnt fetch at age of 55-60), 6 ft height, And Canadian/US/UK / AUS PR?
Priscilla5 days
Loved the way the video ended - The basic understanding of marriage is flawed... So true!
Gitanjali C.5 days
FYI
ദൈവം/God5 days
Bigoted self inflated high caste bigots
Sahil J.5 days
Because we’re constantly in a dichotomy 😂 Angrez ka bhi hangover hai aur bhakt ki mardangi bhi dikhana hai
Ravi P.5 days
Brut do not spread propaganda now please give me newspaper name and date of ad
Kumari S.5 days
Why blame only Bihar..when through out India these belief exists.
Gowtham B.5 days
Guys are expected to be Tall, Fit like models, Rich, Own house, . . . Bla Bla bla its shity either way ITS NOT THE BRIDE OR THE GROOM it's the fucking society