How Non-Lutyens’ Parrikar Changed Defence Ministry

Manohar Gopalakrishna Prabhu Parrikar was a four-time Goa chief minister, played a crucial role in pushing for Narendra Modi as the BJP’s PM face in 2014 and went on to serve as India’s defence minister through a critical three-year phase. He did all of this wearing his trademark short-sleeved shirt and floaters. He died on Sunday at the age of 63. In this 2016 interview to Rajya Sabha TV, he spoke about the challenges he faced while serving as a Union Minister in the Modi Cabinet.