How Non-Lutyens’ Parrikar Changed Defence Ministry

Manohar Gopalakrishna Prabhu Parrikar was a four-time Goa chief minister, played a crucial role in pushing for Narendra Modi as the BJP’s PM face in 2014 and went on to serve as India’s defence minister through a critical three-year phase. He did all of this wearing his trademark short-sleeved shirt and floaters. He died on Sunday at the age of 63. In this 2016 interview to Rajya Sabha TV, he spoke about the challenges he faced while serving as a Union Minister in the Modi Cabinet.

03/18/2019
160 comments

  • Vinod K.
    04/19/2019 17:05

    I miss you sir

  • Sujit G.
    04/19/2019 08:48

    Great man no compare with he like Modi also

  • Sujit N.
    04/18/2019 18:44

    I salute u sirji

  • Suman K.
    04/18/2019 14:31

  • Mira N.
    04/18/2019 07:55

    Bhai u r in our heart.

  • Jaiprakash H.
    04/18/2019 02:35

    महान माणुस

  • Rekha B.
    04/17/2019 11:33

    No.1 minister nice person

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 06:00

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Sarat K.
    04/17/2019 02:16

    Ever memory

  • Ajay B.
    04/16/2019 19:56

    love you sir miss u lot sir

  • Ajay B.
    04/16/2019 19:55

    app chle geye but why

  • Rakesh S.
    04/16/2019 16:07

    Yado me aap

  • Chaitanya N.
    04/16/2019 09:44

    Always miss you sir.....

  • Puran C.
    04/16/2019 08:55

    Miss you sir Goa cm.

  • Pinky A.
    04/16/2019 08:38

    Miss u sir

  • Niraj A.
    04/16/2019 05:45

    Sir miss you

  • Gaurav U.
    04/15/2019 10:07

    I heard someone was giving him lies in public place and he was from lower cast. I asked why "I fckn don't like rss" he said 😂

  • Sandesh M.
    04/15/2019 04:41

    .will surely b remembered..as...T greatest visionary par inteligent administrator goan politician of all time..hatts of to him..

  • Durgpal P.
    04/15/2019 02:37

    The great man

  • Krishna M.
    04/14/2019 16:42

    i misu