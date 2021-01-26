back

How Not To Build A City

What is everything you could do wrong while building a city? Top urban planner breaks it down for Brut.

26/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • Paramveer B.
    15 hours

    More stuff like this ❤️❤️

  • Devrishi B.
    16 hours

    Town planners jobs should be given only to qualified planners not civil engineers or architects.

  • Balli G.
    17 hours

    और चंडीगढ़ के लिए क्या विचार हैं आपके

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Biswas has also authored a book on the subject: https://rupapublications.co.in/books/gurgaon-to-gurugram-a-short-biography/

