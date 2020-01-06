back
How Not To Wear A Mask
These politicians show us how "not" to wear a protective face mask. 😷
06/01/2020 7:25 AM
- 297.1k
- 2.4k
- 213
And even more
- 3:40
Les Yakuzas, la plus grande organisation criminelle au monde
- 1:55
Rokhaya Diallo parle du racisme "anti-blanc"
- 4:41
Penser demain : la vérité selon Gérald Bronner
- 3:50
Apprendre la langue des signes à des enfants entendants
- 7:47
Parcoursup : où en est la plateforme d'orientation des lycéens ?
- 5:41
7 conseils pour bien vivre le télétravail
165 comments
Evalin S.6 hours
They have vaccine from China,, so they all free from corona.
Priyanka K.8 hours
It is really very difficult to wear a mask ...hope soon we will get rid of dis mask
Sushama D.10 hours
Brut India should stop defaming India at the first place. One should understand the there are also deaf ppl who understand news and interview with lipsing.
Ranadip D.11 hours
Those who have actually used the mask would know how normal the behavior of the politicians shown in the video is.
Priyanka S.12 hours
Everybody was shown except Pappu Sonia Pappi or Congi joker's. Good paid job BRUT 👍
Ravi T.12 hours
Only BJP and aap leaders ???
Shubhrajit S.13 hours
They are doing their jobs to protect us they need to speak in conferences and they always told everyone to wear mask.Just for yr publicity you post this shit.
Arpan D.13 hours
They were giving interviews in a closed a sanitize rooms.... choose your example wisely
Jatinder B.20 hours
u r bitch why didn’t u shown congress
Akriti H.a day
Aunty pagala gye kya?
Dadhiwala T.a day
That was really funny 😂 and helpful too.. But its really difficult to wear it in daily life.. especially in hot weather
Ravinder Y.a day
What about American 😀😡
Farhat K.a day
Great..
Farhat K.a day
Heeeeee
Ravikiran N.a day
Hope you were wearing mask properly while editing this video 😂
Deepak J.a day
Mask is must but when you have to give speech or press brief it's not possible to hold it. By the way the lady guiding how to do mask. Is also talking only when there is no mask . Even she could have demonstrated live while talking and demonstrating how to mask properly
Itesh R.a day
Where is congress fuck... Unfollow chutiya app
Ujwala R.a day
Brut dear...they all were speaking.......indians have taught the whole world many things...we are still alive here ....understood!!
Parameshwara N.a day
Brut India First et all You don't know the significance of different Masks... The demo mask, You showed here is Ordinary Surgical Masks... but criticizing the N95 Mask users..... Surgical Masks are in fact used for small less dangerous procedures.... and these should be used on single use... But Most of the people are not so Rich to discard N95 Equivalent Masks on Single use of few hours...
Anand C.2 days
Brut tum bhadve ho bolo ha Chutiya h public yeh sirf BJP ko target kiye ho Mamta kjri par tum jinke chamche ho Antonio Maono Jo bhi h unki chaat te rehna