How The Indian Mission In Afghanistan Was Evacuated

The airport was overrun, the Taliban were patrolling the streets, and the Indian embassy was being watched. So how did these Indians get out of Kabul?

18/08/2021 4:57 PM
39 comments

  • Nicholas J.
    an hour

    I think the Taliban need to come over here to fight bullies so we can be free and so can they

  • Vijayan K.
    2 hours

  • Lohkare V.
    4 hours

    Still India govt is much much much better than Radical Islamist Jihadi organisation Taliban. And I thank God for giving me birth in such tolerant country.

  • Haris A.
    4 hours

    Perfect story for a New bollywood movie 😂

  • Shawn S.
    4 hours

  • Jenny J.
    6 hours

    Ek movie tu bnti hai espe :p

  • Rahul R.
    8 hours

    They are using this as excuse to get to USA .nothing else

  • Faisal A.
    10 hours

    When is Airlift 2 going to release??😝😝

  • KS M.
    10 hours

    india sent tons of military firepower over to help the oust government. what a naive and mad move

  • Arda M.
    11 hours

    Only india can save Afghanistan now😅..

  • Abhishek N.
    11 hours

    Names of people who reacted HaHa 😂. Jali Na jali Na abhi aur jalegi

  • Fahmida F.
    11 hours

    Indian Escorted by Talibans whom they show negative every Time. :) .Hero Vs Zero.

  • Kamlesh N.
    12 hours

    It would have been much easier if you guys has sent Akshay Kumar.

  • Rajesh S.
    12 hours

  • Chandan K.
    13 hours

  • সন্দীপ দ.
    14 hours

    Akshay Kumar patriotic movie coming soon

  • Hanan A.
    14 hours

    Abhinandan went to rescue them in his MIG 21 shit ass whopping Aircraft😂🖐🐒

  • Salimkhan A.
    14 hours

    Very well imposter undia, great job to rescue ur three dogs instead of ur beloved afghanis.

  • RôMìîí R.
    15 hours

    That is, let's start arranging a window-breaking Bollywood movie🤣🤣

  • Shawn S.
    15 hours

    The Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has demanded Interpol police to arrest former president Ashraf Ghani and his aides who fled the country after the collapse of their government as the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has asked Interpol police to detain Ashraf Ghani, Hamdallah Mohib and Fazal Mahmood Fazli on charges of stealing public wealth so that funds could be returned to Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s Tolonews reported while quoting sources. https://tribune.com.pk/story/2316207/1