How The Opposition Plans On Winning The Up Elections

Nitin Gadkari On The Importance Of Roads
India's Vaccination Record On Modi's Birthday
When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness
AAP’s Power Play For Uttar Pradesh
When PM Modi Spoke About His Childhood
Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu
Akhilesh Yadav next CM OF UP we will throw BJP out of UP
@Brut India Don't you think assesment of work done across various sectors Pre 2017 and Post 2017 would have been a better form of Journalism instead of Glorifying these Opportunist Morons.
Congress, SP, BSP, owasi apeasing one community since years..still there is no communal tag on them by liberandus
They talk about building parks and status but not women safety.
All gandus
I don't support BJP
But opposition in up is 🤢🤢🤢🤢
Need to worried this extreme vote cutter of minorities mr.assasuddhin
Traitor..
Just like polar bears come out of hibernation to hunt and exploit, here they come. It's their insatiable thirst for wealth that drives them to even say that "Hum ab parks nahi banwayenge " which means condemning the act that they had done. Castism, nepotism and religious division at its peak in India now.
Bjp have already kicked off muslims votes in up .they better know how to win elections ..and they will succeed this time also..😎
Jokers!
All are useless,and treacherous politicians fights for their power and money.But they don't fight for the country or the people . Misleads the general peoples just before the elections.
I think this time Muslim will vote and support Assauddin owaisi
Opposition party is bjp😂
BJP agent
Let him go with family and ladies and settle live happily
Instead of barking.
BJP ka kutta
Chutiyo ki tolly 😆😆 dubara se pradesh ko brabad krne k sapne dekh rhye hai ..inke mhu prr chappal maro
Terrorist
Old City Mein MIM Ki Madad BJP Karegi.
UP Mein BJP Ki Madad MIM Karegi.
I logon ne hi desh ko barbaad Kiya hai include Akhilesh Arvind Kejriwal Mamta laloo Yadav
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
74 comments
Ashish Y.17/09/2021 04:21
Akhilesh Yadav next CM OF UP we will throw BJP out of UP
Ronak P.16/09/2021 08:54
@Brut India Don't you think assesment of work done across various sectors Pre 2017 and Post 2017 would have been a better form of Journalism instead of Glorifying these Opportunist Morons.
Arpit A.15/09/2021 03:37
Congress, SP, BSP, owasi apeasing one community since years..still there is no communal tag on them by liberandus
Wechrio D.14/09/2021 04:46
They talk about building parks and status but not women safety.
Sarker S.13/09/2021 16:54
All gandus
Nabankur R.13/09/2021 16:46
I don't support BJP But opposition in up is 🤢🤢🤢🤢
Ansh A.13/09/2021 09:50
Need to worried this extreme vote cutter of minorities mr.assasuddhin Traitor..
Shaurya T.12/09/2021 04:04
Just like polar bears come out of hibernation to hunt and exploit, here they come. It's their insatiable thirst for wealth that drives them to even say that "Hum ab parks nahi banwayenge " which means condemning the act that they had done. Castism, nepotism and religious division at its peak in India now.
Ranveer S.12/09/2021 01:29
Bjp have already kicked off muslims votes in up .they better know how to win elections ..and they will succeed this time also..😎
Chaitanya S.11/09/2021 16:11
Jokers!
Subir D.11/09/2021 15:50
All are useless,and treacherous politicians fights for their power and money.But they don't fight for the country or the people . Misleads the general peoples just before the elections.
Khurram H.11/09/2021 13:49
I think this time Muslim will vote and support Assauddin owaisi
Rakesh K.11/09/2021 10:34
Opposition party is bjp😂
Er C.11/09/2021 06:52
BJP agent
Sriramulu11/09/2021 06:30
Let him go with family and ladies and settle live happily Instead of barking.
Onkar P.11/09/2021 05:07
BJP ka kutta
Rishabh S.11/09/2021 04:30
Chutiyo ki tolly 😆😆 dubara se pradesh ko brabad krne k sapne dekh rhye hai ..inke mhu prr chappal maro
Ilam K.11/09/2021 04:28
Terrorist
MA M.11/09/2021 04:26
Old City Mein MIM Ki Madad BJP Karegi. UP Mein BJP Ki Madad MIM Karegi.
Vishwa B.11/09/2021 03:43
I logon ne hi desh ko barbaad Kiya hai include Akhilesh Arvind Kejriwal Mamta laloo Yadav