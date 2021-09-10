back

How The Opposition Plans On Winning The Up Elections

This is how opposition leaders are wooing people before the UP elections. Have they got you convinced?

10/09/2021 9:56 AM
  • 90.8K
  • 80

Politics

  1. 1:44

    Nitin Gadkari On The Importance Of Roads

  2. 3:05

    India's Vaccination Record On Modi's Birthday

  3. 3:00

    When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness

  4. 3:45

    AAP’s Power Play For Uttar Pradesh

  5. 4:34

    When PM Modi Spoke About His Childhood

  6. 3:41

    Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu

74 comments

  • Ashish Y.
    17/09/2021 04:21

    Akhilesh Yadav next CM OF UP we will throw BJP out of UP

  • Ronak P.
    16/09/2021 08:54

    @Brut India Don't you think assesment of work done across various sectors Pre 2017 and Post 2017 would have been a better form of Journalism instead of Glorifying these Opportunist Morons.

  • Arpit A.
    15/09/2021 03:37

    Congress, SP, BSP, owasi apeasing one community since years..still there is no communal tag on them by liberandus

  • Wechrio D.
    14/09/2021 04:46

    They talk about building parks and status but not women safety.

  • Sarker S.
    13/09/2021 16:54

    All gandus

  • Nabankur R.
    13/09/2021 16:46

    I don't support BJP But opposition in up is 🤢🤢🤢🤢

  • Ansh A.
    13/09/2021 09:50

    Need to worried this extreme vote cutter of minorities mr.assasuddhin Traitor..

  • Shaurya T.
    12/09/2021 04:04

    Just like polar bears come out of hibernation to hunt and exploit, here they come. It's their insatiable thirst for wealth that drives them to even say that "Hum ab parks nahi banwayenge " which means condemning the act that they had done. Castism, nepotism and religious division at its peak in India now.

  • Ranveer S.
    12/09/2021 01:29

    Bjp have already kicked off muslims votes in up .they better know how to win elections ..and they will succeed this time also..😎

  • Chaitanya S.
    11/09/2021 16:11

    Jokers!

  • Subir D.
    11/09/2021 15:50

    All are useless,and treacherous politicians fights for their power and money.But they don't fight for the country or the people . Misleads the general peoples just before the elections.

  • Khurram H.
    11/09/2021 13:49

    I think this time Muslim will vote and support Assauddin owaisi

  • Rakesh K.
    11/09/2021 10:34

    Opposition party is bjp😂

  • Er C.
    11/09/2021 06:52

    BJP agent

  • Sriramulu
    11/09/2021 06:30

    Let him go with family and ladies and settle live happily Instead of barking.

  • Onkar P.
    11/09/2021 05:07

    BJP ka kutta

  • Rishabh S.
    11/09/2021 04:30

    Chutiyo ki tolly 😆😆 dubara se pradesh ko brabad krne k sapne dekh rhye hai ..inke mhu prr chappal maro

  • Ilam K.
    11/09/2021 04:28

    Terrorist

  • MA M.
    11/09/2021 04:26

    Old City Mein MIM Ki Madad BJP Karegi. UP Mein BJP Ki Madad MIM Karegi.

  • Vishwa B.
    11/09/2021 03:43

    I logon ne hi desh ko barbaad Kiya hai include Akhilesh Arvind Kejriwal Mamta laloo Yadav