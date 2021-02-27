back
How The Opposition Protested The Fuel Price Hike
E-scooters, bicycles, camels... opposition leaders left no mode un-ridden in their efforts to protest the fuel price hike.
27/02/2021 5:27 AM
- 134.5K
- 1.4K
- 80
67 comments
Govindraj R.7 hours
All public stunt, will these people go on this style throughout rest of their lives?
Md S.3 days
Worst government
Visweswararao P.3 days
I feel modi is right in 1 aspect,if earlier governments focused on subsidizing taxes on alternate energy making ,supporting enthuastic entrepreneurs to implement the innovative ways,by this time our dependence on petrol ⛽ will be surely minimized,very unfortunate to say that present govt also following same route and criticizing predecessor.
Naa Z.3 days
Jes madar chod nay 2027 ka 2021 kar rakaha hay. Os gande ke gande ke gad mar Kay .2027 persant kar deya Kay .
Rojo B.3 days
When opposition is making fun of their themselves how are we going change the government lol Indian politics
Daniel R.3 days
Joker's. Nonsense!!!. Whom they r trying to fool?. In India no more common man, anymore. All r rich. New tactics.
Tsuki S.3 days
Yes... Congress finally fighting back. Thank you..
Prasun S.3 days
Which idiot make this nasty video? This idiot just want to demean the protest by the opposition Brut India did got sold? GodiBrut at what price did you got sold?
Rashna A.3 days
Sahi bole modi ji Yeh Delhi sarkar ki sasan chalane ki nakamyabi hai👍
Sudarshan I.4 days
Isn’t driving without a license illegal? 😂
Taneja N.4 days
Summer is here..let's see how many days they r going to ride bicycle
Devinder J.4 days
Besharm Sarkar .
Skarma T.4 days
Brut India kabhi bjp ka drama bhi dikho dang se
Sameer R.4 days
Great
Chandra S.4 days
They will continue to do this till the price comes down. Or may be not because it's all about elections.
Purushottam B.4 days
Nautanki
Tai D.4 days
That intro 🤘🤣🤣
Yadhu M.5 days
Fun fact this is not so common in developed countries. Businessmen use public transport to commute
Ashok P.5 days
Common men with wearing suits and with big convoys .
Saddar K.5 days
Protest? More like bloody catwalks. Left right with bodyguards. Wtf. Brut India srsly. These arent protests.