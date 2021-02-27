back

How The Opposition Protested The Fuel Price Hike

E-scooters, bicycles, camels... opposition leaders left no mode un-ridden in their efforts to protest the fuel price hike.

27/02/2021 5:27 AM
  • 134.5K
  • 80

Politics

67 comments

  • Govindraj R.
    7 hours

    All public stunt, will these people go on this style throughout rest of their lives?

  • Md S.
    3 days

    Worst government

  • Visweswararao P.
    3 days

    I feel modi is right in 1 aspect,if earlier governments focused on subsidizing taxes on alternate energy making ,supporting enthuastic entrepreneurs to implement the innovative ways,by this time our dependence on petrol ⛽ will be surely minimized,very unfortunate to say that present govt also following same route and criticizing predecessor.

  • Naa Z.
    3 days

    Jes madar chod nay 2027 ka 2021 kar rakaha hay. Os gande ke gande ke gad mar Kay .2027 persant kar deya Kay .

  • Rojo B.
    3 days

    When opposition is making fun of their themselves how are we going change the government lol Indian politics

  • Daniel R.
    3 days

    Joker's. Nonsense!!!. Whom they r trying to fool?. In India no more common man, anymore. All r rich. New tactics.

  • Tsuki S.
    3 days

    Yes... Congress finally fighting back. Thank you..

  • Prasun S.
    3 days

    Which idiot make this nasty video? This idiot just want to demean the protest by the opposition Brut India did got sold? GodiBrut at what price did you got sold?

  • Rashna A.
    3 days

    Sahi bole modi ji Yeh Delhi sarkar ki sasan chalane ki nakamyabi hai👍

  • Sudarshan I.
    4 days

    Isn’t driving without a license illegal? 😂

  • Taneja N.
    4 days

    Summer is here..let's see how many days they r going to ride bicycle

  • Devinder J.
    4 days

    Besharm Sarkar .

  • Skarma T.
    4 days

    Brut India kabhi bjp ka drama bhi dikho dang se

  • Sameer R.
    4 days

    Great

  • Chandra S.
    4 days

    They will continue to do this till the price comes down. Or may be not because it's all about elections.

  • Purushottam B.
    4 days

    Nautanki

  • Tai D.
    4 days

    That intro 🤘🤣🤣

  • Yadhu M.
    5 days

    Fun fact this is not so common in developed countries. Businessmen use public transport to commute

  • Ashok P.
    5 days

    Common men with wearing suits and with big convoys .

  • Saddar K.
    5 days

    Protest? More like bloody catwalks. Left right with bodyguards. Wtf. Brut India srsly. These arent protests.

