How the Stonewall Riots shaped the history of LGBTQ+ rights

On June 27, 1969, Fred Sargeant was in New York City, walking home with his partner. He passed the Stonewall Inn, and saw it surrounded by police. Here’s what happened next, and why it’s an important part of queer history. #PrideIndia

25 June 2022 6:57 AM