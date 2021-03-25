How The Takli Fought For India's Freedom

Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
Indumouli N.10 hours
British fled because of the rebels who took to violence the clan of Gandhi just laid their lives for politics to bloom in india they are the real menace and because of them we are still suffering
Reagan K.a day
Better than veer Savarker
Jayanthi S.a day
Just admire the spoken English and confidence of this young man in an era when English medium school was a rarity!
Justindhasa day
God is great
Justindhasa day
Amen
Qaisar B.2 days
Our PM Cant speak english in 21st century.
Anurag P.3 days
Bhaiya. Need to read your write-up on this takli😊 Please write some whenever you feel so
Somnath G.4 days
What a stupidity
Asmita S.4 days
Wonderful information
Anthony G.5 days
We got freedom and now we lost it tothe corrupt politicians who sold it back to the rich everything in vain
Rahul S.5 days
Apna desh ❤️🇮🇳
Chandrakanta P.5 days
😂😂😂😂 stupid Gandhi fellow .
Gurbinder S.5 days
This was all propaganda!!! British propaganda against socialism and communism...planting the roots of consumerism to those who had access...and others would follow!! They wanted the entire country to be dependent upon them for their products and services...servitude by not using any force...we are still not independent...and BRUT also serves the same purpose... remember A RIOT BECOMES THE RHYME OF THE UNHEARD...
Judy V.5 days
Oh my life....just take me lord.....
Raja S.5 days
your idea for independence
Denvor F.5 days
Comments for this video exposes the true anti-nationals. Hindutva groups were against the freedom movement. Subash Chandra Bose exposed people like Savarkar who were supporting the British and conspiring against Indian Freedom Struggle.
Salil M.7 days
In this day n age there are more Taklas as compared to Taklis....but given the current scenario the later is on a steady pace to match the shinin glory.......
Vamsi K.26/03/2021 14:42
Chutiye 🤣. No wonder the guy with the spinning wheel had to be shot dead.
Noorul K.26/03/2021 14:35
V have no time frm spinning nonsense on social media...
Sonal B.26/03/2021 14:16
That's a strategy can't understand by radical fundamentalists. Time proven methodology to lay seize and cutoff enemy resources while keeping own army resourceful. No wonder British surrenders at the end. This is the fight for Indian Independence led by Mahatma Gandhi! !!