How The Takli Fought For India's Freedom

The machine gun of India's non-violence movement... #TBT

25/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 186.2K
  • 68

49 comments

  • Indumouli N.
    10 hours

    British fled because of the rebels who took to violence the clan of Gandhi just laid their lives for politics to bloom in india they are the real menace and because of them we are still suffering

  • Reagan K.
    a day

    Better than veer Savarker

  • Jayanthi S.
    a day

    Just admire the spoken English and confidence of this young man in an era when English medium school was a rarity!

  • Justindhas
    a day

    God is great

  • Justindhas
    a day

    Amen

  • Qaisar B.
    2 days

    Our PM Cant speak english in 21st century.

  • Anurag P.
    3 days

    Bhaiya. Need to read your write-up on this takli😊 Please write some whenever you feel so

  • Somnath G.
    4 days

    What a stupidity

  • Asmita S.
    4 days

    Wonderful information

  • Anthony G.
    5 days

    We got freedom and now we lost it tothe corrupt politicians who sold it back to the rich everything in vain

  • Rahul S.
    5 days

    Apna desh ❤️🇮🇳

  • Chandrakanta P.
    5 days

    😂😂😂😂 stupid Gandhi fellow .

  • Gurbinder S.
    5 days

    This was all propaganda!!! British propaganda against socialism and communism...planting the roots of consumerism to those who had access...and others would follow!! They wanted the entire country to be dependent upon them for their products and services...servitude by not using any force...we are still not independent...and BRUT also serves the same purpose... remember A RIOT BECOMES THE RHYME OF THE UNHEARD...

  • Judy V.
    5 days

    Oh my life....just take me lord.....

  • Raja S.
    5 days

    your idea for independence

  • Denvor F.
    5 days

    Comments for this video exposes the true anti-nationals. Hindutva groups were against the freedom movement. Subash Chandra Bose exposed people like Savarkar who were supporting the British and conspiring against Indian Freedom Struggle.

  • Salil M.
    7 days

    In this day n age there are more Taklas as compared to Taklis....but given the current scenario the later is on a steady pace to match the shinin glory.......

  • Vamsi K.
    26/03/2021 14:42

    Chutiye 🤣. No wonder the guy with the spinning wheel had to be shot dead.

  • Noorul K.
    26/03/2021 14:35

    V have no time frm spinning nonsense on social media...

  • Sonal B.
    26/03/2021 14:16

    That's a strategy can't understand by radical fundamentalists. Time proven methodology to lay seize and cutoff enemy resources while keeping own army resourceful. No wonder British surrenders at the end. This is the fight for Indian Independence led by Mahatma Gandhi! !!

