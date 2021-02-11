back
How These Nagas Moved An Entire House
You know how people build a new house when they relocate? Not these locals from Nagaland. They simply took their old house with them!
11/02/2021 2:57 PM
- 49.1K
- 496
- 9
And even more
- 6:07
9 comments
Rm S.a day
United is the biggest power
Gąithūîî G.3 days
Home delivery!!!!😁
Mitchell W.4 days
These are the type of people I like to be around we help one another
Mitchell W.4 days
Unity is strength
Prakash A.5 days
They proved that man power is stronger than man made machines hat's off to them
Ajay K.6 days
Amazing 🇮🇳 India...
Marchborn T.6 days
They know the fact life in this world were temporary
Shaheen S.6 days
Nice
Brut India6 days
