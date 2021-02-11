back

How These Nagas Moved An Entire House

You know how people build a new house when they relocate? Not these locals from Nagaland. They simply took their old house with them!

11/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 49.1K
  • 9

9 comments

  • Rm S.
    a day

    United is the biggest power

  • Gąithūîî G.
    3 days

    Home delivery!!!!😁

  • Mitchell W.
    4 days

    These are the type of people I like to be around we help one another

  • Mitchell W.
    4 days

    Unity is strength

  • Prakash A.
    5 days

    They proved that man power is stronger than man made machines hat's off to them

  • Ajay K.
    6 days

    Amazing 🇮🇳 India...

  • Marchborn T.
    6 days

    They know the fact life in this world were temporary

  • Shaheen S.
    6 days

    Nice

  • Brut India
    6 days

    This is how these locals helped a truck that was stuck:

