How This Village Went In Search Of Water
87 comments
Hema R.5 days
It is a sad commentary of the state of affairs in the said village.Not getting water which is the life source is pathetic.The authorities should take immediate action to solve their problem.
Elena E.6 days
Why can't they fix the pump? 😅 Aha! Modiji's fault again?
Sudin S.6 days
Temple , gods, caste nationalism, all there developement NONE
Malika J.6 days
This is women power.The true women era.
Deep S.7 days
Government is prioritizing projects like central vista rather than these types of public issues
Deep S.7 days
Aatmanirbhar India
Nagender B.7 days
Please share this till it reaches to PM and CM friends.🙏😳
Nadia R.14/06/2021 18:56
Incredible women 👏🙏💕
Umair J.14/06/2021 17:57
bahi 💁🏻♂️ they have to climb too 🙇♂️
Vinay K.14/06/2021 15:47
It’s very hurtful GOD BLESS MERCY ONTHE INNOCENT SOULS
Savill P.14/06/2021 15:04
Incredible India
Mahamed A.14/06/2021 14:53
The water look likes unclean.
Sarvendra K.14/06/2021 13:37
ye village M.P k ultratech cement plant vuktam cement k pass h ya company k kai tanker water supply karate h, waha rular development kaffi kam ho rah fhir ye vedio ??
Khalid S.14/06/2021 08:50
In what way was this incredible? This happens all over India , and the world, regularly. India has both a space and a nuclear program. Rethink priorities?
Syed I.14/06/2021 08:11
Will bring acche din with Central Vista Project. Solution: by that time all these people will be dead
Augustine M.14/06/2021 04:54
What are the cm of that state are doing
Sambun S.14/06/2021 00:20
Modi govt😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Supriya N.14/06/2021 00:13
Where the hell r the so called masculine men of this village....what a shame ..young girls doing this instead of the village men .
Naaz A.13/06/2021 19:06
Heart touching 💜💜
JR R.13/06/2021 18:19
Incredible india.... Digital India.... ,,