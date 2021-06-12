back

How This Village Went In Search Of Water

In the sweltering summer, this village's only handpump ran dry. What they did next was incredible. 🤯

12/06/2021 1:27 PM
  • 141.5K
  • 96

Changing India

  1. 2:23

    Risky Rescue Caught On Camera

  2. 2:23

    Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher

  3. 4:07

    The Father Who Died Waiting For His Daughter

  4. 4:26

    Four Indian Men Call Out Toxic Masculinity

  5. 4:37

    When A 6-Year-Old Girl Called Out Sexism

  6. 2:09

    How This Village Went In Search Of Water

87 comments

  • Hema R.
    5 days

    It is a sad commentary of the state of affairs in the said village.Not getting water which is the life source is pathetic.The authorities should take immediate action to solve their problem.

  • Elena E.
    6 days

    Why can't they fix the pump? 😅 Aha! Modiji's fault again?

  • Sudin S.
    6 days

    Temple , gods, caste nationalism, all there developement NONE

  • Malika J.
    6 days

    This is women power.The true women era.

  • Deep S.
    7 days

    Government is prioritizing projects like central vista rather than these types of public issues

  • Deep S.
    7 days

    Aatmanirbhar India

  • Nagender B.
    7 days

    Please share this till it reaches to PM and CM friends.🙏😳

  • Nadia R.
    14/06/2021 18:56

    Incredible women 👏🙏💕

  • Umair J.
    14/06/2021 17:57

    bahi 💁🏻‍♂️ they have to climb too 🙇‍♂️

  • Vinay K.
    14/06/2021 15:47

    It’s very hurtful GOD BLESS MERCY ONTHE INNOCENT SOULS

  • Savill P.
    14/06/2021 15:04

    Incredible India

  • Mahamed A.
    14/06/2021 14:53

    The water look likes unclean.

  • Sarvendra K.
    14/06/2021 13:37

    ye village M.P k ultratech cement plant vuktam cement k pass h ya company k kai tanker water supply karate h, waha rular development kaffi kam ho rah fhir ye vedio ??

  • Khalid S.
    14/06/2021 08:50

    In what way was this incredible? This happens all over India , and the world, regularly. India has both a space and a nuclear program. Rethink priorities?

  • Syed I.
    14/06/2021 08:11

    Will bring acche din with Central Vista Project. Solution: by that time all these people will be dead

  • Augustine M.
    14/06/2021 04:54

    What are the cm of that state are doing

  • Sambun S.
    14/06/2021 00:20

    Modi govt😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Supriya N.
    14/06/2021 00:13

    Where the hell r the so called masculine men of this village....what a shame ..young girls doing this instead of the village men .

  • Naaz A.
    13/06/2021 19:06

    Heart touching 💜💜

  • JR R.
    13/06/2021 18:19

    Incredible india.... Digital India.... ,,