back
How To "Get Things Done" With Ratan Tata
"Let humility be your best defence." Ratan Tata's advice to India's dreamers and future leaders... He turns 83 today.
28/12/2020 6:57 AM
- 152.6K
- 6.1K
- 90
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
75 comments
Kumaresan S.3 hours
Hb 2aam therassave
Maqsood A.7 hours
Words of wisdom !!!
Divya P.8 hours
If you sit with naughty laureate he will never tell you that he his naughty other people will give introduction about him that he is naughty laurett 😂 Apun proud feel krela h Baba😎😂 Even u tomal
Yamini S.9 hours
Live forever
Anando L.14 hours
This is why I like him very much
Mita P.16 hours
Very IMPORTANT msg to the upcoming generation !
Raja16 hours
"LET HUMILITY BE YOUR BEST DEFENCE." - SIR RATAN TATA. .. . "MY NI**A , BE HUMBLE" - OUR HOMIE KENDRICK LAMAR. THEY BOTH SAID THE SAME THING BUT ONES APPROACH IS FORMAL & OTHERS , INFORMAL. SO MY NI**A , BE HUMBLE.
Zenobia S.a day
Too good 👍
Basu B.a day
2 A GREAT LEGEND MR RATAN TATAJI 👍 GOD BLESS U WITH A SOUND & HEALTHY LONG LIFE D NATION LOVES U
Vijay G.a day
Great company ratan tata sir after noon happy new year 2021 aap ko naya sal me khushi mile aur aap hamesha khush rahe aap ko badhai ho aur shubhkamnaye Vijay Gupta ramna dst garhwa jharkhand
Titu S.a day
Even devil acts like angel in front of death gallows....fascist of high level
Dipanjan B.a day
bhai Gurudev's divine words❤️❤️❤️❤️
Sonu B.a day
https://instagram.com/shivam_rai.07?igshid=e9e6k5qn14ce
Vivek K.a day
Phenomenal!! <3
Rabijul C.a day
A gem of a man. A man with vision, A true industrialist. The charisma of Ratan makes the Ambanis look and sound so incompetent, who cares none but money.
Jishnudeb M.a day
take a bow, King!
Sailaja N.2 days
This man should have been our PM 🙏💐
Sam D.2 days
They are the most honest community. The rest hoarders and looters
Raveendran P.2 days
Donating a huge amount to a controversial non auditable private fund operated by Modi is a wrong step by Tata as Tata is capable of helping distressed people of india by themselves.
Sunny N.2 days
Happy birthday sir