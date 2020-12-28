back

How To "Get Things Done" With Ratan Tata

"Let humility be your best defence." Ratan Tata's advice to India's dreamers and future leaders... He turns 83 today.

28/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 152.6K
  • 90

75 comments

  • Kumaresan S.
    3 hours

    Hb 2aam therassave

  • Maqsood A.
    7 hours

    Words of wisdom !!!

  • Divya P.
    8 hours

    If you sit with naughty laureate he will never tell you that he his naughty other people will give introduction about him that he is naughty laurett 😂 Apun proud feel krela h Baba😎😂 Even u tomal

  • Yamini S.
    9 hours

    Live forever

  • Anando L.
    14 hours

    This is why I like him very much

  • Mita P.
    16 hours

    Very IMPORTANT msg to the upcoming generation !

  • Raja
    16 hours

    "LET HUMILITY BE YOUR BEST DEFENCE." - SIR RATAN TATA. .. . "MY NI**A , BE HUMBLE" - OUR HOMIE KENDRICK LAMAR. THEY BOTH SAID THE SAME THING BUT ONES APPROACH IS FORMAL & OTHERS , INFORMAL. SO MY NI**A , BE HUMBLE.

  • Zenobia S.
    a day

    Too good 👍

  • Basu B.
    a day

    2 A GREAT LEGEND MR RATAN TATAJI 👍 GOD BLESS U WITH A SOUND & HEALTHY LONG LIFE D NATION LOVES U

  • Vijay G.
    a day

    Great company ratan tata sir after noon happy new year 2021 aap ko naya sal me khushi mile aur aap hamesha khush rahe aap ko badhai ho aur shubhkamnaye Vijay Gupta ramna dst garhwa jharkhand

  • Titu S.
    a day

    Even devil acts like angel in front of death gallows....fascist of high level

  • Dipanjan B.
    a day

    bhai Gurudev's divine words❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Sonu B.
    a day

    https://instagram.com/shivam_rai.07?igshid=e9e6k5qn14ce

  • Vivek K.
    a day

    Phenomenal!! <3

  • Rabijul C.
    a day

    A gem of a man. A man with vision, A true industrialist. The charisma of Ratan makes the Ambanis look and sound so incompetent, who cares none but money.

  • Jishnudeb M.
    a day

    take a bow, King!

  • Sailaja N.
    2 days

    This man should have been our PM 🙏💐

  • Sam D.
    2 days

    They are the most honest community. The rest hoarders and looters

  • Raveendran P.
    2 days

    Donating a huge amount to a controversial non auditable private fund operated by Modi is a wrong step by Tata as Tata is capable of helping distressed people of india by themselves.

  • Sunny N.
    2 days

    Happy birthday sir

