Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap

In a freak accident, 18 people were injured after two trains collided in Hyderabad. 😨
Brut India11/18/2019 08:23
The loco pilot from the collision suffered severe injuries and passed away while undergoing treatment: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/hyderabad-train-collision-injured-loco-pilot-dies-1619727-2019-11-17
S M.11/17/2019 13:40
These are all side effects of reservation when you don't recruit skilled people and recurit based on caste ..the skilled have left india...this system needs to be changed ASAP ..we are short of talents in India
Ankit B.11/16/2019 15:09
Now the passengers should demand for compensation from the Railways
Pranshu D.11/15/2019 15:12
Why wasn't the driver called on his mobile phone if he errornously started the train? Why was he allowed to move on the tracks without permission? Bizzare and unbelievable story!
Abhilash J.11/15/2019 13:16
The slow train speeds of india to the rescue.
Arpit D.11/14/2019 13:33
Normal trains to sambhal nhi rhi lekin bullet train chahiye 👏
শিঞ্জন ব.11/14/2019 11:37
😥 Here ath train accidents occured..One Accident today and another one days back whick took away 16 lives. 😔
Sashank S.11/14/2019 09:02
Wonderful....we have a huge bunch of stupid yet arrogant morons as officials here.
Nikunj C.11/14/2019 03:30
I can give all emotes 👍😆😮😢😠 😆-for "how can there be a collision with other train?" 😮-for such a big authority can't control this collision. 😢-for the People who suffered 😠-in this modern era of technologies we are facing these situations 👍-best of luck to railways though it's improving.
Brian R.11/13/2019 17:05
A freak accident, and train accidents are common in India? WTF.
Aching V.11/13/2019 15:56
Night after yesterday two trains collided in same fashion in Bangladesh which took many innocent lives. https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/nation/2019/11/12/15-killed-after-trains-collide-head-on-in-brahmanbaria
Krish N.11/13/2019 15:03
I got the news that 2 trains collided in bangladesh?
Venkateshwarlu M.11/13/2019 14:32
But in this incident driver to acuus t
Nafees A.11/13/2019 13:32
Same situation is from other side as well whom to blame after some people would forget what was happened only poor is dieing who cares
Maria A.11/13/2019 13:15
Corrupt officials
Maria A.11/13/2019 13:14
Pray always
Aditya R.11/13/2019 12:29
Artificial intelligence dalo fir
Deepa M.11/13/2019 12:26
Human error ! 🥵 What guarantee do the travellers have that this won't happen again ?? GOVT SHUD STOP FINDING SCAPEGOATS & EXCUSES . We need good Administration and efficient system. U just can't have two trains on the same track and at the same time 😡😤🤢😈
Jaswant S.11/13/2019 12:15
Our is very big net work of railways accident do happen some fatal some minor but most of time we sayhuman error and govt or railway ministry is not at all resposible they come in picture more compensation req and say they will be well looked after signal track and wheel hot bearing are causes railway always know it track cheking old metod signal manual automatic old method and wheel cheking as old as railway the present could have been avoided so exp are old gainsts ihave seen at loco workshop that they turned tables in highly qulif. field and were apperciated railway minister or pm must be aware lal Bhaduar remem. or do pvt and run fast train our slowest but safest.
Amrita J.11/13/2019 11:59
Good part is both the trains were at low speed..otherwise it would be disastrous..