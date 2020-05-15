Hyderabad To MP, On Foot, With Family
sab yaad rakha jaayega...!!!!
Praise God they reach home
Why not Brut educate these foolish people. Instead of questioning government
Failed government and failed lockdown, before lockdown situation and humanity was alive, after lockdown situation out of control, humanity dead and government enjoying their funds and announcing and realising orders only and nothing.....🤔🤔🤔
अफगानिस्तान के अस्पताल में नवजात शिशुओं को और उनकी माताओं को तालिबानी समर्थित आतंकियों ने मार दिया।
If you don't have to worry about it, it is a PRIVILEGE.
LOCKDOWN is a privilege. It means you have a home to stay in.
SOCIAL DISTANCING is a privilege. It means you don't live in a crowded slum with a shared toilet.
HANDWASHING is a privilege. It means you have running water.
WORKING FROM HOME is a privilege. It means your income is not threatened because you were on hourly / daily wages.
COMPLAINING about groceries is a privilege. It means you have the money to buy them for weeks ahead, and a fridge to stock up.
For a man who claims to have risen from poverty, our Supreme Leader is unable to set his privilege aside when planning for the country.
Government is doing great job for migrants.
They just need to book online tickets through irctc after registering on irctc app and download the app on their mobile and pay online through net banking . By this they can travel through AC coaches.
We need to just inform them
Salute to this man..he is s real hero
Hmm, now that the lockdown is being lifted partially in some states with government allowing factories to work, the migrants can try be at the same place where they are, especially in a situation like this where the lady is pregnant and a young kid is expected to walk so long distances. True that trains and buses are limited and taking limited reservations but that's also done keeping in mind the social distancing norms. It's painful to see people just walking such distances. At this moment, maybe they can just wait and utilise the services provided by services, however minimum they might be, instead of just walking in panic.
This is a huge governance failure 😞
😭
The governments have miserably failed to take care of the migrant labourers. They have been left all by themselves at this crisis. The schemes that Modi and the current regime is coming up with, is only going to benefit the political class and is going to make their pockets deeper. Disheartening to see the labourers who make houses for us are left shelterless and without a roof over their heads. I just hope the migrant workers with their little kids reach home safe and are able to not sleep in hunger.
Omg!😢
Ram mandir walle kahan Gaye???
Govt.s are bussy in thingking how to ....
Government is sleeping peacefully all the time. No one cares. If dey care it will be political face, not on humanitarian grounds. Citizens of India, we need to take care of each other. 🙏
It's a shit deal to offer tickets online only 😠😠
Most won't have been able to recharge, without money
But, these days remind us before IT, we had to use our brain and improvise, invent and get the task done.
This is a man who knows what responsibility is, wrapped in love.
Well done.👍
Why to term migrant worker they r Indian n human to term migrant they r not coming by from UK US or srilanka. Please stop the word migrant.if they don't come n work their is no malls no buildings n lots
They are real hero of society proved a responsible family man and fallow Dedicated Indian.
We are failed as so called developed society .
This is our country.. Where leaders are blind.. And we choose them every year😡
78 comments
