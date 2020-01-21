back

I Am India’s Daughter: Protest Poetry From Lucknow

Under Lucknow’s iconic Clock Tower, where hundreds of women are protesting CAA-NRC, a postgrad student of genetics, Syeda Umme Kulsum shared her impassioned tribute to India’s diversity.

01/21/2020 10:57 PMupdated: 01/23/2020 9:28 AM
450 comments

  • Rajkumar B.
    8 hours

    Wah..mei Hindustan ki beti Hoon Har rang Mey mei milthee Hoon Ye huyee na such baat.

  • Ihsan K.
    9 hours

    This Muslim beti is begging RSS to accept her Hindu credentials - She should have summarized as 'Mein 2nd Class Citizen Hun'.

  • Pradeep S.
    11 hours

    We are strongly support caa and nrc

  • Vinod N.
    11 hours

    Good poem

  • Mehraj A.
    13 hours

    May Allah bless qaid e azam Ali Muhammad Jinnah (rhw) his two nation theory proved 110% true

  • Vijay R.
    14 hours

    तू बस बिरयानी खा

  • Rabina Y.
    20 hours

    Allah always with u

  • Shokeen M.
    a day

    We reject strongly caa and bjp

  • Ashwamedh Y.
    a day

    Ahahhha..Nice poem but please make sure your documents are ready for NRC

  • Abdul M.
    a day

    Inqlab zindabaad jai hind no caa no nrc no npr

  • Eapen P.
    a day

    Scrap CAA-NRC.

  • Soumyadip D.
    a day

    Fake

  • Ameer A.
    a day

    Well said

  • Irfan S.
    a day

    Great sister definately we win

  • Jd S.
    a day

    Mashallah

  • Abdullah Y.
    a day

    Pakistan / Afghanistan and Pakistani / Afghanistani Muslims and its Governors are responsible for the recent problems in India. Their genocides and violences upon their minorities ( most of them being my Hindu brothers ) are the reason why Indians are debating and fighting amongst themselves. However, I also believe that Indian Economy is at an all time low and at present Government must focus on creating jobs so that even in future if Pakistani Hindus become a part of India then our Economy has enough jobs for everyone's employment . If CAA was done in 1970-1980 when Bangladesh was formed then such huge money would not have been spent on NRC now. The process was so expensive in Assam just how expensive would in be for entire India ?

  • Noor S.
    2 days

    Great. Sister

  • Tapash P.
    2 days

    Red Salut

  • Asikul A.
    2 days

    Very good

  • Musalli B.
    2 days

    Good