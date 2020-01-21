back
I Am India’s Daughter: Protest Poetry From Lucknow
Under Lucknow’s iconic Clock Tower, where hundreds of women are protesting CAA-NRC, a postgrad student of genetics, Syeda Umme Kulsum shared her impassioned tribute to India’s diversity.
01/21/2020 10:57 PMupdated: 01/23/2020 9:28 AM
450 comments
Rajkumar B.8 hours
Wah..mei Hindustan ki beti Hoon Har rang Mey mei milthee Hoon Ye huyee na such baat.
Ihsan K.9 hours
This Muslim beti is begging RSS to accept her Hindu credentials - She should have summarized as 'Mein 2nd Class Citizen Hun'.
Pradeep S.11 hours
We are strongly support caa and nrc
Vinod N.11 hours
Good poem
Mehraj A.13 hours
May Allah bless qaid e azam Ali Muhammad Jinnah (rhw) his two nation theory proved 110% true
Vijay R.14 hours
तू बस बिरयानी खा
Rabina Y.20 hours
Allah always with u
Shokeen M.a day
We reject strongly caa and bjp
Ashwamedh Y.a day
Ahahhha..Nice poem but please make sure your documents are ready for NRC
Abdul M.a day
Inqlab zindabaad jai hind no caa no nrc no npr
Eapen P.a day
Scrap CAA-NRC.
Soumyadip D.a day
Fake
Ameer A.a day
Well said
Irfan S.a day
Great sister definately we win
Jd S.a day
Mashallah
Abdullah Y.a day
Pakistan / Afghanistan and Pakistani / Afghanistani Muslims and its Governors are responsible for the recent problems in India. Their genocides and violences upon their minorities ( most of them being my Hindu brothers ) are the reason why Indians are debating and fighting amongst themselves. However, I also believe that Indian Economy is at an all time low and at present Government must focus on creating jobs so that even in future if Pakistani Hindus become a part of India then our Economy has enough jobs for everyone's employment . If CAA was done in 1970-1980 when Bangladesh was formed then such huge money would not have been spent on NRC now. The process was so expensive in Assam just how expensive would in be for entire India ?
Noor S.2 days
Great. Sister
Tapash P.2 days
Red Salut
Asikul A.2 days
Very good
Musalli B.2 days
Good