IAF Swoops In To Rescue Stranded Man

He spent an entire night holding on to a branch in an overflowing dam... This Chhattisgarh man played the leading role in a flood rescue straight out of a movie! 😱

08/17/2020 3:27 PM
  • 197.8k
  • 46

31 comments

  • Realm M.
    an hour

    Tree plantation are maximum Requires in all flooded area in the Indian region

  • Anuj M.
    6 hours

    System bahoot fast hogya h.. just played 16 hour of desk jump game... Hats off to his patience and Big thnks to IAF..

  • Vishal D.
    7 hours

  • Vishal D.
    7 hours

  • Vishal D.
    7 hours

  • Shubham K.
    12 hours

    I am safe now..thanks to share my story

  • Saif S.
    15 hours

    Doob the Ko thinka kabi hai..

  • Ava O.
    16 hours

  • Bilyaminu I.
    19 hours

    Allah yabamu sa a

  • Vshal N.
    21 hours

    a day

    The guy who been rescued was Drunk and jumped from bridge when the dam gates were open, he got drown later found (Lucky) on a stone where he hold himself for 16 hrs...and later was saved by our brave Air force Rescue Team...... Source: News18 (Sau Baat Ke Ek Baat)

  • Deeban C.
    a day

    Save this from Bollywood!

  • Brut India
    a day

    The Air Force played a role in Bihar's flood disaster response too:

  • Anshul M.
    a day

    Jake rakho saiya mar sake na koi

  • Marie C.
    a day

  • Emigio A.
    a day

    Stop Global Warming . Stop Pollution Save the environment. Stop deforestation.

  • Purabi B.
    a day

    Great rescue

  • Shynooze B.
    a day

    Any thing for a news.piece

  • Hariprasad S.
    a day

    Great rescue.

  • Xaren N.
    a day

    Hahaaa😆😆😆 Those people could have helped by ropes but those people were waiting to see him drowned. This is why you're calling BLACK INDIANS AND BLACK DOGS by the BRITISHERS TILL TODAY😆

