IAF Swoops In To Rescue Stranded Man
He spent an entire night holding on to a branch in an overflowing dam... This Chhattisgarh man played the leading role in a flood rescue straight out of a movie! 😱
08/17/2020 3:27 PM
31 comments
Realm M.an hour
Tree plantation are maximum Requires in all flooded area in the Indian region
Anuj M.6 hours
System bahoot fast hogya h.. just played 16 hour of desk jump game... Hats off to his patience and Big thnks to IAF..
Vishal D.7 hours
🙏
Vishal D.7 hours
🙏
Vishal D.7 hours
🙏
Shubham K.12 hours
I am safe now..thanks to share my story
Saif S.15 hours
Doob the Ko thinka kabi hai..
Ava O.16 hours
🙏🙏🙏
Bilyaminu I.19 hours
Allah yabamu sa a
Vshal N.21 hours
❤
Yagnesh M.a day
The guy who been rescued was Drunk and jumped from bridge when the dam gates were open, he got drown later found (Lucky) on a stone where he hold himself for 16 hrs...and later was saved by our brave Air force Rescue Team...... Source: News18 (Sau Baat Ke Ek Baat)
Deeban C.a day
Save this from Bollywood!
Brut Indiaa day
The Air Force played a role in Bihar's flood disaster response too:
Anshul M.a day
Jake rakho saiya mar sake na koi
Marie C.a day
Emigio A.a day
Stop Global Warming . Stop Pollution Save the environment. Stop deforestation.
Purabi B.a day
Great rescue
Shynooze B.a day
Any thing for a news.piece
Hariprasad S.a day
Great rescue.
Xaren N.a day
