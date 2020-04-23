Imprisoned At Shelters

Comment le gouvernement a évolué sur les masques
94 comments
Ibrahim A.3 days
Can't trust NATZI DECENDS, THEY BE FAKE, THEY THINK THEY ARE BETTER AND ABOVE EVERYONE, NATZI TERRIOST, DOGS ARE THERE DADDYS. COWS ARE THERE MOMMYS
Saswat J.3 days
Why this fucking page captioned it as imprisonment..govt.is trying its best to protect the citizens and result is while US is dealing with 70k deaths , we have very less number..for misrepresentation of facts this page must be reported to authorities..
Naveen K.4 days
This channel should mind it's words while posting. Imprisoned is not the word to be used. Use the same word in China if you have guts. It's a situation faced by the whole world and India has been praised by whole world for it's proactive measures taken to battle this virus. Looking at the video the beds, food, etc and the treat me the to the people doesn't look like the way prisoners are treated. Brut India should mind it's words while reporting. And people should realise its a invisible enemy we are fighting. And have to cooperate with the government efforts. If not now when are we standing has a nation. It's now not just for India Pakistan cricket matches. Which the cricket boards make money in the name of these matches.
Sreeshankar K.5 days
Wtf, providing them with shelter, food and entertainment is imprisonment 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ why the hell are you spewing so much hatred you piece of shit.
Jitendra K.6 days
Good idea by Delhi government don't know give up guys Long way togo
Maria Y.6 days
If they have such a huge place to shelter the poor people .....then why don't they try it in casual life
Meing-mah S.7 days
What kind of channel is this? Is there no way to ban this channel? Imprisonment? Stop polluting the minds with your dirty tricks.
Naveen K.05/01/2020 08:50
chale bhai sham ko yamuna sports complex aaja dikha kr lata huhahahahahahahahah
Gill M.04/30/2020 20:15
Bc if someone provide shelter ,then u have problem,if they don't do ,then u have problem.bc apnai ghar mai rakh lai fer
Jitendra M.04/30/2020 14:51
Hypocrasiy of Brut.......
Shreeyansh B.04/29/2020 13:35
Very good work I salute the person who brought this idea to secure labourer homeless poor people
VIshal K.04/28/2020 17:59
kejriwal has proved to be an utter failure
Muttha P.04/28/2020 12:45
This is Muslim league owner channel anti India channel this must be banned.
Muttha P.04/28/2020 12:44
Jara Pakistan ka bhi camp bata do.. tab pata chale kitni accha suvida hai... humne dekhe hai Pakistan ke camp....funding to arab country se aati hai na aapki..
Jafar B.04/28/2020 11:27
Good initiative taken by government of India proud 🇮🇳😊
Shaw V.04/27/2020 21:47
A good step by GOI by caring and providing shelter, food to these type of homeless people. Also it helps them to be not get infected in this pandemic situation. They in fact are the lucky ones as many poor in India can't afford 3 times meal and proper medical check up. But Mr. BRUT has problem with this steps and Mr. BRUT wants to tell a story of imprisonment, giving a twist, showing western world as how harsh govt. of india is. U can show this article in a positive manner also and ppl will really appreciate that.
Digvijay S.04/27/2020 20:04
Why you are saying it imprisoned??
Smrita G.04/27/2020 10:53
Wow so proud of Delhi govt taking care of the migrant worker and keeping them safe and giving them meall....people should appreciate these humanity as we can see dis only in India...
Sandy P.04/27/2020 05:49
Good that we are using resources
Pallavi M.04/26/2020 10:27
Jan he to jahan he , this situation is temporary brut tell full story how these people are managing peacefully & systematically to more than 300 people Dont mislead others Shame on your half truth report