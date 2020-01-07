back

Imran Blames India For Karachi Terror Attack

This time Imran Khan accused India of trying to carry out a terror attack in Karachi on the lines of Mumbai 26/11.

07/01/2020 2:57 PM
1733 comments

  • Vinay A.
    a day

    Paki papu hai..😂😂😂

  • Lohkare V.
    3 days

    Why? Brut is Highlighting Porkiestan PM speech. Is Brut funded by Porkiestan..

  • Bakul M.
    3 days

    Pakistani is the centre of all terrorism!!!

  • Faraz A.
    4 days

    Thank god all those indian terrorists are finished

  • Kukil S.
    4 days

    🔔

  • Faraz A.
    4 days

    Clearly those indian terrorists would have said that they were behind pulwama attack as all blame was to be on pakistan. Thanks imran khan . No matter how bad our condition is but we stand with you as one nation

  • Faraz A.
    5 days

    Indian investment drowned like abinandan

  • Kumar L.
    5 days

    It’s sad to see what has happened to innocent people. But comments by a prime minister such as destabilising Pakistan.. omg ... it’s an eye opener to know that Pakistan is a stabilised country with so many militant and terror groups trained by their own military..this is a JOKE!!!

  • Irfan S.
    5 days

    Right PM sahab

  • Ayaan Z.
    6 days

    Before attack india media say We will Kill and destroy u by terriost soon

  • Vijayendra S.
    6 days

    Hey joker chup karo get some knowledge

  • Diptanu S.
    6 days

    Terrorist imran khan

  • Gokul G.
    7 days

    We would have done it in a better way bro !! Not like this...

  • Vamsi K.
    7 days

    Even his wife gets pregnant also he blames INDIA..

  • Syed A.
    7 days

    Every one knows what India is doing in india and their neighbours, India has a largest criminal record first they kill their own founder mahatma Gandhi and now they kill Muslims and Christians in india , India is not normal country, India is no 1 country in the list of stupids.

  • Navinraj S.
    7 days

    Mental dog talking bak bak bak bou bou bou 🐆

  • Vishal S.
    7 days

    Ye sala khud kabul karta hai ki mumbai attack pakistan ne karwaya ... Aur karachi ke liye india ko blame krta h

  • Pruthvi C.
    07/14/2020 11:33

    Pura world janta hai India n kabi tum par pehle hamla nahi kiya fir y to Terrorist attack tha indai hamesha tumari aage se marta hai wo bi jab tum marwane aate ho tab jha kar balochistan ko sambhalo wo log tumse alag hona chate hai jis k liye un logo n y attack kiya...

  • Iffat H.
    07/13/2020 22:16

    india is rogue country in asia

  • Saim B.
    07/13/2020 18:16

    Blame ki kya baat ha bhai hamaray pass living proof ha tumhara kulbhushan kutti ki bacha hum bolnay ka kaam sirf india ka ha hum toh proof dikhatay