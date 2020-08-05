back

Imran Khan & Pakistan’s New Map

This is what Imran Khan said while releasing Pakistan’s new map that claims parts of Gujarat as Pakistani territory...

08/05/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 4:45 PM
1393 comments

  • Raja O.
    6 hours

    Love you pm imran khan🙌❤💚🔥Love nd Respect From Junagadh nd Srinagar Pakistan❤😍💚🔥💪👌😊

  • Huzaifa A.
    6 hours

    You should've turned off comments Now some morons are shitting here

  • Gopi C.
    6 hours

    Imran khan Kindly develop Pakistan by building production e relationship with Much advanced India which is the new world leader in politics infrastructure and economically as well Forget China which is a sinking ship with strained neighbours and ageing population

  • Arjun S.
    6 hours

    "सियाचिन कल भी हमारा था"!!?? अबे chutiyo कल तक तो तुम भी हमारे थे 😄😄 47 से पहले पाकिस्तान जैसा भी कुछ था क्या 😆

  • Ujjwal A.
    6 hours

    Pura Pakistan kal vi tha aur jab chahe le lenge: India

  • Pushkin B.
    7 hours

    Pakistan dosent need oil anywhich ways....no electricity,no industries...they use oil only for lubricating their orifices before lending it to the Saudis 😂😂😂

  • Arruup B.
    7 hours

    TERRORIST country pakistaan

  • Sangram B.
    7 hours

    Let's include Pakistan in our Map 🤣🤣🤣

  • Vishal K.
    7 hours

    Pakistan....respect your father...

  • Monalisa P.
    7 hours

    Why are you showing any other countries video in BRUT INDIA

  • Lalji V.
    8 hours

    Changing the map doesn't make it your! IK wishes it to be that easy.

  • Govinda L.
    8 hours

    Bakra marne se pehle bohut aise hi fad fadata hai😆😆😆😆

  • Ahmed S.
    8 hours

    India ko to aaagg lagi hoi hain🤣🤣

  • Ishak O.
    8 hours

    ha ha ha

  • Najmus S.
    11 hours

    We don't want to go with anyone we want freedom 🥺

  • Sagar D.
    12 hours

    Brut India and Imran should stop sniffing white powder after 7pm 😂😂😂

  • Vishal G.
    13 hours

    "ISI planning to declare Karachi federal territory with China’s support".. only to divert people's sentiment this failed govt of pakistan is launching such maps.. chutiya bana raha hai ye pakistaniyo ko 🤣🤣🤣

  • Ishan A.
    13 hours

    Saale bhikhari

  • Malhotra M.
    14 hours

    It’s time PM of Pakistan to resign and move on .. everywhere he has been .. got defeated politically .. what a shame

  • Rameez K.
    15 hours

    there is one big flaw in this map,Pakistan should include whole india and rename it greater Pakistan.love from New Delhi Pakistan

