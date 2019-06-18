back

Imran Khan's Diplomatic Blunder Has Gone Viral

This simple gesture from the Pakistani prime minister is being called a diplomatic no-no. 😮

06/18/2019 1:02 PM
491 comments

  • Anzar K.
    08/18/2019 08:19

    Pthan h

  • Waheed D.
    08/13/2019 09:09

    ,He is the guy who has got all the courage and charisma to set his own standards. He is a knowledgeable person, his personality and confidence speaks volumes!

  • Waheed D.
    08/13/2019 09:08

    Great leader Imran Khan

  • Abdul W.
    08/13/2019 06:30

    keep it khan

  • Engr A.
    08/12/2019 14:30

    He is not your Chai wala cow piss drinker.... He is KHAN..

  • Naeem A.
    08/12/2019 11:56

    Political Science lecturer, chrismatic personality vs chai wala?🤔

  • Jam K.
    08/12/2019 07:05

    great prime minister in the world.educated welldressed.great thinker.national star.lot of qualities he has...

  • Asad M.
    08/09/2019 19:54

    He sat down again to not welcome the Israeli pm

  • Alyaan K.
    08/07/2019 23:55

    First of all he was not criticized but you India spreas lies and ignore facts like in Physics we ignore air resistance in some cases and here you ignore truth and secondly not standing for welcome was because Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan know that he is a Pakistani representative so Pakistan is not slave of anyone so it's his right to show them we are not your slave. This is not a blunder too thus try not to spread lies over borders if not so try to minimize lies about Pakistan.

  • Abbas K.
    08/07/2019 17:51

    Not a big deal

  • Govind S.
    08/07/2019 16:29

    Maybe he had to much hasheesh

  • Alposman K.
    08/07/2019 16:03

    He is giving respect to who deserves it.. Other wise, does not care... Like a boss 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇵🇰🇵🇰

  • Latif U.
    08/07/2019 12:28

    Imran khan is a leader, not a chai wala, so Indians mind your own business. We know what to do and what not to do.

  • Cally E.
    08/07/2019 12:01

    King of what ........🙄

  • Frid A.
    08/07/2019 07:13

    He is such stupid crazy man who voted for crazy Pakistanis emran

  • Natasha A.
    08/06/2019 06:36

    Jealous india for imran khan

  • Saifullah K.
    08/06/2019 05:41

    This world diserve this atitude

  • Ashu K.
    08/05/2019 16:50

    Phat gae khan se

  • Amir D.
    08/05/2019 13:58

    god bless you pakistan president

  • Sultan V.
    08/05/2019 13:20

    India is A state of terrorist, rapist, criminal, whore, black money.....and most of they're all chutiya.....I calls its A chutiya rashtro....😠😠😠🖕🖕🖕🖕